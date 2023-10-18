Here's what happened today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Independent Sligo TD Marc Mac Sherry

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Palestinians walk next to the buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Bureij refugee camp, Gaza Strip Alamy

#GAZA: Searches are underway at scene of Gaza hospital blast as doctors struggle to treat wounded, health authorities have said killed hundreds sheltering at the facility.

#NEW YORK: The United States vetoed a UN resolution, from the Security Council, which was calling for a ‘humanitarian pause’ on Israel-Hamas conflict.

#STRASBOURG: The European Union tripled its humanitarian aid to Palestine, meanwhile leaders are struggling to find common ground.

PARTING SHOT

Locals in Midleton travelling down a road in a small boat.

Members of the Defence Forces have been deployed to Midleton in Co Cork as extreme flooding following Storm Babet has made the town “impassable” this afternoon.

Minister Heather Humphries this evening confirmed that the Humanitarian Assistance fund will be made available to those affected by flooding in Cork and Waterford.

A Status Orange Rain warning was in place for Cork and Kerry until 1pm this afternoon. A Status Yellow rain warning continues to be in place across the country.

