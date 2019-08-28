Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardaí with a group of independent farmers protesting at the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh on the Waterford/ Kilkenny border. Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Puerto Ricans prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. Source: Ramon Espinosa

#HURRICANE DORIAN: Puerto Rico is bracing itself for another hurricane two years after the last lethal one.

#FECKLESS ROGUE: Boris Johnson today asked the queen to prorogue (suspend) the UK parliament for five weeks when MPs return to the House of Commons next month.

#NEW YORK: Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in New York after crossing the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat.

PARTING SHOT

Virgin Media TV’s autumn schedule was revealed today and fans of Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee will be happy to hear she’s written a gritty drama for the Ballymount-based telly station.

Set in Donegal, The Deceived centres on a young woman whose affair with a married man has fatal consequences.

For something a little lighter, Gogglebox Ireland and Love Island, including a winter edition in South Africa, will also return.

Lucy Kennedy is also involved somewhere.

Virgin Media Television's Autumn launch as the broadcaster unveiled its new season of programming from the VMTV studios in Ballymount. Source: Brian McEvoy