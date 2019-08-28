This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 28 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 9:00 PM
9 minutes ago 372 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4786645

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

8939 Beef protest_90578560 Gardaí with a group of independent farmers protesting at the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh on the Waterford/ Kilkenny border. Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD 

puerto-rico-tropical-storm-dorian Puerto Ricans prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. Source: Ramon Espinosa

#HURRICANE DORIAN: Puerto Rico is bracing itself for another hurricane two years after the last lethal one.

#FECKLESS ROGUE: Boris Johnson today asked the queen to prorogue (suspend) the UK parliament for five weeks when MPs return to the House of Commons next month.

#NEW YORKClimate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in New York after crossing the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat.

PARTING SHOT 

Virgin Media TV’s autumn schedule was revealed today and fans of Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee will be happy to hear she’s written a gritty drama for the Ballymount-based telly station. 

Set in Donegal, The Deceived centres on a young woman whose affair with a married man has fatal consequences.

For something a little lighter, Gogglebox Ireland and Love Island, including a winter edition in South Africa, will also return.

Lucy Kennedy is also involved somewhere.

VMTV62 Virgin Media Television's Autumn launch as the broadcaster unveiled its new season of programming from the VMTV studios in Ballymount. Source: Brian McEvoy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie