Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Beef farmers have been told they could face jail time if they break an injunction restraining the blockading of factories and intimidation of staff and suppliers.
- Gardaí launched a serious sexual assault investigation that allegedly happened in Co Cork last weekend.
- Developers are looking to build over 600 apartments on over 8 acres of land previously owned by RTÉ in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.
- A man in his 30s was arrested and four pistols seized after gardaí stopped a car in Co Monaghan today.
- The Central Bank advised the Government to be “prudent” in October’s Budget by Acting Governor of the Central Bank so we have money in the bank for the next global downturn.
- Gardaí appealed for witnesses to come forward following a gun murder in Drogheda.
- TheJournal.ie spent the day with an Irish suckler and sheep farmer who told us how he has struggled to make a living in recent years.
WORLD
#HURRICANE DORIAN: Puerto Rico is bracing itself for another hurricane two years after the last lethal one.
#FECKLESS ROGUE: Boris Johnson today asked the queen to prorogue (suspend) the UK parliament for five weeks when MPs return to the House of Commons next month.
#NEW YORK: Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in New York after crossing the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat.
PARTING SHOT
Virgin Media TV’s autumn schedule was revealed today and fans of Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee will be happy to hear she’s written a gritty drama for the Ballymount-based telly station.
Set in Donegal, The Deceived centres on a young woman whose affair with a married man has fatal consequences.
For something a little lighter, Gogglebox Ireland and Love Island, including a winter edition in South Africa, will also return.
Lucy Kennedy is also involved somewhere.
COMMENTS