Wednesday 28 August, 2019
Gardaí investigating alleged serious sexual assault in Cork

The alleged incident happened last weekend.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 28 Aug 2019, 4:48 PM
File photo
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a serious sexual assault that allegedly happened in Co Cork last weekend.

A female was allegedly assaulted in the early hours of Saturday, 24 August, in the vicinity of Connolly Road/Vicars Road, Ballyphehane.

Gardaí said they wish to make contact with anyone who was in the area between 4am and 7am last Saturday.

They have asked anyone who noticed anything suspicious, or motorists who may have dashcam footage, to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 712, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Due to the nature of the investigation, gardaí said no further information is available at this time.

