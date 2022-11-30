Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 30 November 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

11 hours ago 21 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

ewall East Wall protestors march to the Dublin Port Tunnel Source: Jane Moore

  • People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has written to the Ceann Comhairle after The Taoiseach called a number of TDs “puppets of Putin’s regime” after he was repeatedly questioned in the Dáil yesterday on NATO’s recent presence in Cork.
  • An East Wall protest group who blocked Dublin Port Tunnel have announced that it plans to block the tunnel three times a week until the local asylum seeker accommodation centre is closed.
  • Twitter has told the High Court that it has restored Irish-based executive Sinead McSweeney to her position with the company. 
  • An estimated  66,000 people are awaiting their €1,000 recognition payment for Covid-19 frontline workers.
  • A witness has described to the Central Criminal Court the moment he found the dead body of a teenager while taking his dogs for a morning walk.
  • The establishment of a Special Oireachtas Committee on voluntary assisted dying has moved closer, with terms of reference being agreed by the Dáil Reform Committee.
  • A number of Fine Gael politicians have written to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney calling on him to stop the reopening of the Irish embassy in the Iranian capital of Tehran.
  • The national archives is set to release over 3,500 files relating to compensation claims during the War of Independence and Civil War.

INTERNATIONAL

lgbt The US Senate has passed a landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage Source: SACHELLE BABBAR

#RACISM The lady in waiting to the UK’s late Queen Elizabeth has resigned and apologised after she made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” by asking a prominent black advocate where she “really came from”.

#SPAIN An employee at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid was “lightly” injured today when a letter bomb blew up as he handled it, a police source told AFP.

#TRIAL A mother extradited from South Korea has appeared in a New Zealand court for the first time, facing murder charges after the remains of her two children were found in suitcases in Auckland. 

#LGBT The US Senate has passed a landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage, as lawmakers from both parties moved to forestall the possibility of the conservative-led Supreme Court taking away this right, as it did with abortion.

#TRUMP The former US President must testify in April as part of a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s, a court said yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

ipop[ Iggy Pop Source: Wikimedia Commons

Punk icon Iggy Pop is set to finally headline All Together Now next year, three years after the legendary musician was supposed to lead the festival in 2020. 

His original booking was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds were the main act of last year. 

The festival will be the Stooges rocker’s first one in Ireland in 15 years, and it is set to feature hits from every era of the 75-year-old punk godfather’s career.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie