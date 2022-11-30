Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#RACISM The lady in waiting to the UK’s late Queen Elizabeth has resigned and apologised after she made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” by asking a prominent black advocate where she “really came from”.
#SPAIN An employee at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid was “lightly” injured today when a letter bomb blew up as he handled it, a police source told AFP.
#TRIAL A mother extradited from South Korea has appeared in a New Zealand court for the first time, facing murder charges after the remains of her two children were found in suitcases in Auckland.
#LGBT The US Senate has passed a landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage, as lawmakers from both parties moved to forestall the possibility of the conservative-led Supreme Court taking away this right, as it did with abortion.
#TRUMP The former US President must testify in April as part of a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says he raped her in the 1990s, a court said yesterday.
Punk icon Iggy Pop is set to finally headline All Together Now next year, three years after the legendary musician was supposed to lead the festival in 2020.
His original booking was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds were the main act of last year.
The festival will be the Stooges rocker’s first one in Ireland in 15 years, and it is set to feature hits from every era of the 75-year-old punk godfather’s career.
