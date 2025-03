NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ireland fans hold up a sign before the UEFA Nations League play-offs, second leg match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Brian Lawless, PA / Alamy Stock Photo Brian Lawless, PA / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Pope Francis on the hospital balcony earlier today. YouTube YouTube

#GAZA: The Health Ministry in Gaza said today that at least 50,021 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war with Israel began in October 2023.

#CANADA: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has called a snap election for 28 April in the shadow of an incoming trade war with the US.

Advertisement

#THE VATICAN: Pope Francis made a brief appearance today after he was released from hospital, where he spent five weeks.

#ISTANBUL: Istanbul’s embattled opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, vowed on Sunday to fight on after a court formalised his arrest – a move that has sparked Turkey’s worst street unrest in more than a decade.

#SAUDI ARABIA: US President Donald Trump’s envoy said today he expects progress in Ukraine-Russia talks on Monday, and that he trusts Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not want to expand his invasion of the pro-Western country.

PARTING SHOT

Lord Mayor of Dublin Emma Blain pictured with Finola Sweeney and Cecilia Smyth from St Matthews Ladies Club in Ballyfermot with a photo of their mothers at a Lord Mayor function at the Mansion House. Peter Houlihan : Fennell Photography Peter Houlihan : Fennell Photography

THE LORD MAYOR of Dublin, Emma Blain, hosted an Afternoon Tea Dance in the Round Room at the Mansion House in “a celebration of music, dance and memories”.

One of Blain’s initiatives during her term as Lord Mayor is to actively engage in care of the elderly and raising awareness of dementia. Hundreds of older people across the city attended the dance.

Blain said it was “a pleasure to share stories with the guests today and look back on the memories with joy.”