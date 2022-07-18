The 5 at 5: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #SWELTERING Ireland has recorded its hottest temperature in 135 years, with the Met Éireann measuring site at Phoenix Park topping out at 33°C at 3pm.
2. #SEX-ED Junior cycle students will be taught about the risks of sharing of sexual-based images, online pornography and how to recognise the signs of domestic and gender-based violence under a new syllabus for SPHE classes.
3. #RIP A man has died following a fire in his home in Drumcondra in Dublin.
4. #BORIS Boris Johnson is facing allegations of having already “checked out” and “clocked off” as Prime Minister after he hosted an exclusive party and took a spin in a fighter jet ahead of the extreme heatwave.
5. #FIANNA STRIFE Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart has said he does not expect Micheál Martin to lead the party into the next election.
