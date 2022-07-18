Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 28°C Monday 18 July 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Niall O'Connor Monday 18 Jul 2022, 4:56 PM
7 minutes ago 170 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5820354
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SWELTERING Ireland has recorded its hottest temperature in 135 years, with the Met Éireann measuring site at Phoenix Park topping out at 33°C at 3pm.  

2. #SEX-ED Junior cycle students will be taught about the risks of sharing of sexual-based images, online pornography and how to recognise the signs of domestic and gender-based violence under a new syllabus for SPHE classes.

3. #RIP A man has died following a fire in his home in Drumcondra in Dublin.

4. #BORIS Boris Johnson is facing allegations of having already “checked out” and “clocked off” as Prime Minister after he hosted an exclusive party and took a spin in a fighter jet ahead of the extreme heatwave.

5. #FIANNA STRIFE Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart has said he does not expect Micheál Martin to lead the party into the next election.

Comments disabled for legal reasons.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie