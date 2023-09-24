Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo Aine Quinn holds a picture of herself as La Belle Ferronniere by Leonardo Da Vinci, as part of an exhibition at Athy Library Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo A helicopter delivers a space capsule carrying NASA's first asteroid samples to a temporary clean room in Utah Alamy Stock Photo

#MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: The largest asteroid samples ever collected have arrived back on Earth, after NASA’s Osiris-Rex sample capsule touched down in the US state of Utah.

#KOSOVO: Skirmishes broke out between gunmen and authorities in northern Kosovo after a police officer was killed when a patrol was hit during an ambush.

#CONFLICT: Armenia called on the United Nations to send a mission to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region to ensure the safety of ethnic Armenians there.

PARTING SHOT

After a seven-year space voyage, the NASA capsule Osiris-Rex finally returned to Earth with its asteroid samples from Bennu.

The probe collected what NASA estimated is roughly 250 grammes of dust from the asteroid’s rocky surface, in the hope that it could provide a better understanding of the formation of our solar system and how Earth became habitable.

Here’s the moment the capsule made it back to Earth:

TOUCHDOWN! The #OSIRISREx sample capsule landed at the Utah Test and Training Range at 10:52am ET (1452 UTC) after a 3.86-billion mile journey. This marks the US's first sample return mission of its kind and will open a time capsule to the beginnings of our solar system. pic.twitter.com/N8fun14Plt — NASA (@NASA) September 24, 2023

If you want more, NASA’s feed on X (formerly Twitter) has loads of asteroid-related content for the day that’s in it.