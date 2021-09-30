#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,709 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5562513
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE141 Button Factory pilot nightclub event Minister for Culture Catherine Martin at the Button Factory today ahead of a pilot nightclub event Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed 1,271 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • An Garda Síochána raided the homes of three serving gardaí as part of an investigation into claims that members have been assisting a Dublin gang. 
  • The HSE is beginning to offer booster vaccines against Covid-19 to people with weakened immune systems.
  • Around €17.1 billion has been directly spent as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to a new report. 
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar defended the Attorney General over “finishing out” private cases from before he was appointed to the role.
  • Dublin’s homelessness authority is seeking more regulation of “unofficial” homeless services after the Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) controversy.
  • US pharmaceutical company Perrigo settled a €1.6 billion Irish tax bill for under €300 million.
  • A woman was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity at the Central Criminal Court.
  • A programme of Irish culture will be showcased in Dubai over the next six months as part of Expo 2020, which opened today. 

THE WORLD

2.62758424 Sarah Everard

#UK The police officer who murdered Sarah Everard has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

#GERMANY A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary absconded hours before her trial was due to open, but was found later today.

#US Britney Spears’ father has been suspended from his role as her conservator with immediate effect after a long legal battle.

PARTING SHOT

After 18 months of empty dancefloors, nightclubs will soon be reopening as restrictions lift later this month.

Tonight, 450 people are attending a pilot event at the Button Factory in Temple Bar, Dublin – here’s how it’s going to work.

