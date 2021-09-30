Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin at the Button Factory today ahead of a pilot nightclub event Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

Public health officials confirmed 1,271 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

An Garda Síochána raided the homes of three serving gardaí as part of an investigation into claims that members have been assisting a Dublin gang.

as part of an investigation into claims that members have been assisting a Dublin gang. The HSE is beginning to offer booster vaccines against Covid-19 to people with weakened immune systems.

against Covid-19 to people with weakened immune systems. Around €17.1 billion has been directly spent as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to a new report.

has been directly spent as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland, according to a new report. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar defended the Attorney General over “finishing out” private cases from before he was appointed to the role.

over “finishing out” private cases from before he was appointed to the role. Dublin’s homelessness authority is seeking more regulation of “unofficial” homeless services after the Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) controversy.

after the Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) controversy. US pharmaceutical company Perrigo settled a €1.6 billion Irish tax bill for under €300 million.

for under €300 million. A woman was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity at the Central Criminal Court.

of murder by reason of insanity at the Central Criminal Court. A programme of Irish culture will be showcased in Dubai over the next six months as part of Expo 2020, which opened today.

THE WORLD

Sarah Everard

#UK The police officer who murdered Sarah Everard has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

#GERMANY A 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary absconded hours before her trial was due to open, but was found later today.

#US Britney Spears’ father has been suspended from his role as her conservator with immediate effect after a long legal battle.

PARTING SHOT

After 18 months of empty dancefloors, nightclubs will soon be reopening as restrictions lift later this month.

Tonight, 450 people are attending a pilot event at the Button Factory in Temple Bar, Dublin – here’s how it’s going to work.