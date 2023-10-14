Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

#ISRAEL-HAMAS Thousands of Palestinians have fled to southern Gaza seeking refuge after Israel warned them to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

#NEW ZEALAND Voting has closed in New Zealand’s general election and although ballot counting is still underway, incumbent Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has conceded defeat.

#UKRAINE Ukrainian officials have reported intense combat, characterised by relentless assaults by Russian forces, as the ongoing attack on the eastern city of Avdiivka entered its fifth consecutive day.

#FRANCE France has said it will deploy 7,000 soldiers after declaring a top-level alert following the fatal stabbing of a teacher by a Chechen-origin man, who also severely wounded three others at a school.

#AUSTRALIA Australians have voted against enshrining an Indigenous advocacy committee in the constitution, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles has said.

The Americas are being treated to a “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse in the skies above today.

For the small towns and cities along its narrow path, there was a mix of excitement, worries about the weather and concerns they would be overwhelmed by visitors flocking to see the celestial event, also called an annular solar eclipse.

There’s no need to get on a plane and head out into the New Mexico desert – the good people over at NASA are providing a live feed.

We're getting our first views of the "ring of fire"!



Here's a look at the annular solar eclipse from Albuquerque, N.M., as the Moon nearly (but not completely) covers up the Sun. pic.twitter.com/SCW8r77FG4 — NASA (@NASA) October 14, 2023