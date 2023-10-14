Advertisement

Niall O'Connor/The Journal Richard Satchwell, right, arriving at Cashel district Court this morning.
Cashel
Tina Satchwell’s husband, Richard Satchwell, appears in court charged with her murder
Richard Satchwell has been charged with the murder of his wife.
Updated 47 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 47 minutes ago

RICHARD SATCHWELL, THE husband of Tina Satchwell, has appeared in court in Cashel charged with the murder of his wife. 

Satchwell, 57, of Grattan Street, Youghal, Co Cork sat head bowed, dressed in black t-shirt and grey tracksuit trousers, during the short hearing at Cashel District Court.   

Detective Garda David Kelleher of Cobh Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of  Satchwell.

He said he charged Satchwell with the murder of Tina Satchwell at Cobh garda station last night.

Inspector Aiden Lonergan told Judge Miriam Walsh that there would not be an application for bail as it is not permissible at the district court level.

The Judge granted a garda application to remand the accused in custody until next Tuesday to Clonmel District Court. 

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, asked the court to consider sending the accused to Cork Prison rather than Limerick but Judge Walsh said that was not in her remit and that it would be for the Governor of the prisons to make arrangements for where the accused is placed. 

Burke also made an application for legal aid in the case which was granted by the judge. 

The solicitor also asked that his client receive “medical assistance” on entry into prison.

Relatives of Ms Satchwell were in court during the short hearing and sat with a garda detective. 

Satchwell made no comment during the case.

Gardaí had carried out a search of a property in Youghal this week and discovered what they have alleged are the remains of Tina Satchwell.

She had been reported missing in 2017 – detectives had carried out a case review which re-examined the case recently. 

