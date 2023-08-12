Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#HAWAII Hawaii’s Attorney General has said she is opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that have killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response.
#PARIS A security alert has prompted the evacuation of three floors of the Eiffel Tower in central Paris.
#UKRAINE Russia has shot down two Ukrainian missiles over a bridge connecting Moscow-annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland, an official said.
#USA FTX found Sam Bankman-Fried left a US federal courtroom in handcuffs when a judge revoked his bail after concluding that the fallen cryptocurrency entrepreneur had repeatedly tried to influence witnesses against him.
#ENGLAND The UK’s Home Office is facing mounting pressure to answer questions surrounding the removal of asylum seekers from the Bibby Stockholm barge following the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply.
It’s music festival season and Mullingar is playing host to one of Ireland’s most unique events – the Fleadh Cheoil.
Our colleague Sasko Lazarov with Rollingnews.ie has been up there for the day and sent us back some excellent images.
Mullingar hosted the highly successful Fleadh 2022, the Homecoming, welcoming in the region of 500,000 visitors to the founding town of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann embracing all aspects of the Irish cultural traditions.
It isn’t just for Ireland’s traditional music exponents though they travel from across the globe to show their skills and his image here shows Italian flautist Anna Lisa Sacco from Italy on the thronged streets.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site