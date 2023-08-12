Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sasko Lazarov (l to r) Marcel Lim from Detroit, Eileen Ryan from Sligo and Kevin Cunniffe from Galway as the Fleadh Cheoil continues in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, this weekend. Sasko Lazarov

Three British tourists were hospitalised after they were attacked and allegedly robbed in the Temple Bar area of Dublin last night.

Almost four years after public consultation first started Ireland is yet to produce a National Security strategy, with one TD stating that it is a sign of a “major cultural problem” in official Ireland.

Music festival All Together Now has said it is undertaking a “full review” of the accessibility of its site to “ensure significant improvements” are made for disabled attendees next year.

A car driver has suffered serious injuries in a collision this afternoon when the car he was driving collided with a lorry near Kilkenny city.

A man has died in a collision with a truck on the M6 in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

A forestry owner has won a €1.429 million Capital Gains Tax (CGT) dispute with Revenue relating to €10 million sales of mainly woodland.

Some 200 police officers and staff were not informed of the theft of devices and documents with data potentially affecting them for almost a month, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed.

WORLD

Alamy Stock Photo Participants of the Horber Neckar Balloon Cup take off with their hot air balloons. Alamy Stock Photo

#HAWAII Hawaii’s Attorney General has said she is opening a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that have killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response.

#PARIS A security alert has prompted the evacuation of three floors of the Eiffel Tower in central Paris.

#UKRAINE Russia has shot down two Ukrainian missiles over a bridge connecting Moscow-annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland, an official said.

Advertisement

#USA FTX found Sam Bankman-Fried left a US federal courtroom in handcuffs when a judge revoked his bail after concluding that the fallen cryptocurrency entrepreneur had repeatedly tried to influence witnesses against him.

#ENGLAND The UK’s Home Office is facing mounting pressure to answer questions surrounding the removal of asylum seekers from the Bibby Stockholm barge following the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply.

PARTING SHOT

It’s music festival season and Mullingar is playing host to one of Ireland’s most unique events – the Fleadh Cheoil.

Our colleague Sasko Lazarov with Rollingnews.ie has been up there for the day and sent us back some excellent images.

Mullingar hosted the highly successful Fleadh 2022, the Homecoming, welcoming in the region of 500,000 visitors to the founding town of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann embracing all aspects of the Irish cultural traditions.

It isn’t just for Ireland’s traditional music exponents though they travel from across the globe to show their skills and his image here shows Italian flautist Anna Lisa Sacco from Italy on the thronged streets.

Sasko Lazarov Rollingnews.ie Sasko Lazarov Rollingnews.ie