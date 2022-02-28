#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 28 February 2022
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Niall O'Connor Monday 28 Feb 2022, 4:59 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE INVASION The conflict in Ukraine has entered the fifth day, as Russian forces continue to advance in the country despite international condemnation of their invasion. You can keep up with the latest developments here.

2. #BREXIT The Northern Ireland Protocol has cast a “long shadow” over political arrangements at Stormont, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

3. #COVID-19 CASES Public Health Officials have reported an additional 2,277 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

4. #LISA SMITH TRIAL The former Defence Forces member who denies membership of Islamic State, told a fellow soldier that the Irish government were “all a shower of bastards” while talking “anti western stuff” and promoting Islam as “the way forward”, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

5. #CYBER ATTACK Japanese automaker Toyota has said it is halting operations at all its domestic plants for a day after a reported cyberattack on a parts supplier.

