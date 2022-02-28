Here are the main points to know on the fifth day of fighting in Ukraine

THE CONFLICT IN Ukraine has entered a fifth day, as Russian forces continue to advance in the country despite international condemnation of their invasion.

The rouble has plummeted in value following announcements by Europe, the US and Canada of further sanctions against Russia over the weekend, including to freezing of the country’s hard currency reserves.

Talks are scheduled to take place today between Ukraine and Russia at the former’s border with Belarus, while the UN’s two major bodies – the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council – will also hold separate emergency meetings today.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the next 24 hours will be “a crucial period” for his country.

Here are the main points to know today:

Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia at country’s border with Belarus.

with Russia at country’s border with Belarus. The United Nations Security Council and General Assembly will meet in New York to discuss the situation.

Security Council and General Assembly will meet in New York to discuss the situation. The UN’s human rights chief says that at least 102 civilians, including seven children, have been killed so far.

so far. Missiles are reported to have hit a radioactive waste disposal site in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv , according to the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog.

, according to the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog. The European Union yesterday took the unprecedented step to fund arms supplies to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia.

yesterday took the unprecedented step to fund arms supplies to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney condemned a move by Vladimir Putin to put Russia’s nuclear “deterrence forces” on high alert yesterday.

condemned a move by Vladimir Putin to put Russia’s nuclear “deterrence forces” on high alert yesterday. Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky has called for “immediate” EU membership for his country.