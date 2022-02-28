#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 28 February 2022
Advertisement

'Choose the side of good': Ukrainian nationals protest outside Chinese Embassy in Dublin

Gardaí were on patrol outside the embassy as the protest took place.

By Press Association Monday 28 Feb 2022, 5:46 PM
36 minutes ago 2,175 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5696883
People protesting outside the Chinese Embassy in Dublin over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Image: PA
People protesting outside the Chinese Embassy in Dublin over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
People protesting outside the Chinese Embassy in Dublin over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Image: PA

A SMALL CROWD of Ukrainians gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in Dublin today calling on the global superpower to wield its influence against Russia.

Demonstrators, who have taken to the streets of the Irish capital in the days since since Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, called on China to choose “the side of good”.

The Chinese embassy, on the Ailesbury Road in south Dublin, is only a short walk from the Russian Embassy residence, the scene of a large demonstration on Sunday.

In recent years, China has grown increasingly close to Moscow.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Beijing earlier this month, and China has refused to either condemn or endorse Russia’s actions, despite its insistence on upholding national sovereignty above all.

Gardaí were on patrol outside the embassy as the protest took place.

russian-invasion-of-ukraine People protesting outside the Chinese Embassy in Dublin. Source: PA

Vlad Dziuba, who is from Ukraine, has been working in Ireland for two years.

“We decided to go to Chinese Embassy, because right now China doesn’t really have any statement about Russia – neither support, neither deny. And Russia is really looking to China to support its trade,” he said.

He said that as the western world imposed punitive sanctions on Russia, it was important to get China on side.

“If China won’t help, this work might not bring results,” he said.

“We are staying here to push China to have some statement against Russia and show their support for Ukraine and, ironically, democracy.”

Sergey Koloskov, who attended the protest, is from Donetsk, one of the two breakaway “republics” recognised by Russia.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

russian-invasion-of-ukraine People protesting outside the Chinese Embassy in Dublin. Source: PA

He carried a sign made by his 12-year-old daughter.

“I am the example of a Russia-speaking Ukrainian citizen, which Putin is allegedly protecting,” he said.

“My own family is relatively fine. But when I hear stories of my friends, they are not fine. Many of them are in big trouble.”

He said that his daughter is becoming aware of what is going on in her parents’ country.

“She hears her mum talking to university friend, who is stuck in an apartment right in the middle of the worst fighting in Kyiv. Like a World War Two tank battle.”

“It has been very stressful, so far.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie