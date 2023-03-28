Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

An independent review found that bullying and harassment in the Defence Forces has increased in the past year and said it is an organisation “that barely tolerates women”.

A judge dismissed what he called “flimsy” and “stupid” arguments from teacher Enoch Burke in favour of a delay in a High Court case with his former employer.

The Land Development Agency estimated that nearly 10,000 new homes could be developed on State-owned land in the next five to 10 years.

An environmental charity got the green light from the High Court for a judicial review over the government’s failure to produce a long-term climate strategy .

. The UK’s MI5 increased the terror threat level in Northern Ireland from substantial to “severe”.

A former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála appeared in court on nine counts of failing to comply with planning laws.

Gardaí and the Dublin airport authority are distributing information leaflets to homes and businesses near Dublin Airport to combat the illegal use of drones .

. The publisher of the Irish Independent and the Sunday World is seeking voluntary redundancies from editorial staff.

THE WORLD

PA Unsuccessful SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes PA

#US The shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville legally bought seven firearms in recent years, according to police.

#AFGHANISTAN The founder of a project that campaigned for girls’ education in Afghanistan has been detained by Taliban authorities in Kabul.

#SCOTLAND Unsuccessful SNP candidate Kate Forbes is set to leave the Scottish Government after finishing second in the leadership race.

