Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#US The shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville legally bought seven firearms in recent years, according to police.
#AFGHANISTAN The founder of a project that campaigned for girls’ education in Afghanistan has been detained by Taliban authorities in Kabul.
#SCOTLAND Unsuccessful SNP candidate Kate Forbes is set to leave the Scottish Government after finishing second in the leadership race.
The latest episode of The Journal podcast The Explainer has just dropped and it’s all about TikTok and the recent wave of privacy concerns.
