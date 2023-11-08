Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA Tens of thousands of Gazans fled the north of the Strip on foot today.
#CLIMATE CRISIS Last month was the hottest October of modern records globally, according to Europe’s climate monitor, with 2023 likely to be the warmest year.
#UKRAINE The European Commission has recommended opening formal membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, in a major show of support for Kyiv as it battles Russia.
#TRUMP TRIAL Ivanka Trump began testifying in the the civil fraud trial that is publicly probing the Trump family business, making an appearance she tried to prevent.
The Journal is sponsoring at category at the An Post Irish Book Awards — Best Irish Published Book of the Year — and you can read extracts from several of the nominees on our site now.
