Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

The jury in the trial of Jozef Puska, who denies murdering 23-year-old schoolteacher Ashling Murphy in January 2022, briefly commenced its deliberations this afternoon.

Electric Ireland warned customers that thousands of accounts may have been compromised .

. New figures revealed a significant increase in the number of HIV cases reported in Ireland since 2019, in particular among women.

reported in Ireland since 2019, in particular among women. Molly Martens and her father Thomas Martens have both been jailed for the manslaughter of Irish businessman Jason Corbett .

. The Dáil voted in in favour of banning the sale of vaping products to under 18s .

. An Bord Pleanála ruled that the potential takeover of a new housing estate in a suburb of Cork city by an approved housing body to deliver social housing is not considered a development which would require planning permission .

. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that politicians suing newspapers and journalists “is wrong” and is “designed to make journalists afraid”.

THE WORLD

#GAZA Tens of thousands of Gazans fled the north of the Strip on foot today.

#CLIMATE CRISIS Last month was the hottest October of modern records globally, according to Europe’s climate monitor, with 2023 likely to be the warmest year.

#UKRAINE The European Commission has recommended opening formal membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, in a major show of support for Kyiv as it battles Russia.

#TRUMP TRIAL Ivanka Trump began testifying in the the civil fraud trial that is publicly probing the Trump family business, making an appearance she tried to prevent.

PARTING SHOT

