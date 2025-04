NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fota Whildlife Park has welcomed five new baby ring-tailed lemurs Darragh Kane Photography Darragh Kane Photography

INTERNATIONAL

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#EU: The European Union published a list of seven countries it considers “safe”, in a bid to speed up migrant returns by making it harder for citizens of those nations to claim asylum in Europe.

#PALESTINE The Israeli military announced today that it has taken over 30% of the Gaza Strip in Palestine, calling the seized territory a “buffer zone” and promising to keep troops there indefinitely.

#UK: The terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act do not include transgender women, the UK’s Supreme Court ruled.

#GERMANY: Berlin prosecutors said today that they had charged a local palliative care doctor with the murder of 15 patients, saying that in some cases he had set fire to victims’ apartments to cover his tracks.

#HASHTAG: A top Chinese economic official said that US tariffs are putting “pressure” on the country’s economy and trade, even as Beijing unveiled forecast-beating first quarter growth.

PARTING SHOT

FOTA WILDLIFE PARK has invited the public to help name their five new ring-tailed lemurs, whose genders are unknown, for a chance to win one of five family day passes.

Fota said that name suggestions can be submitted here and should either be inspired by the lemurs’ natural home of Madagascar or carry a meaningful connection to the species.