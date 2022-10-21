Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 21 October 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

39 minutes ago 917 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Glendasan River 004 The Glendasan River in County Wicklow flowed fiercly today as it carried water from Wednesday night's storm down from the Wicklow Gap Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

  • The Regency Hotel murder trial has been viewing CCTV evidence from moments after Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne was shot dead, including footage of what the prosecution say is a dissident republican gunman escaping from the scene. 
  • Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman said he cannot rule out that refugees arriving in Ireland seeking accommodation may have to sleep on the streets.
  • A man who sent sexually explicit videos to a Fine Gael TD during the 2020 general election campaign was handed a suspended sentence and ordered to stay away from Leinster House. 
  • A Green Party senator settled a High Court action against him over an incident in which a car he was driving went through a red light and hit a pram being pushed by a mother-of-two.
  • Less than half of adults in Northern Ireland are aware that abortion is lawful despite it being decriminalised there three years ago, according to a new poll.
  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said it is in Ireland’s interest that the UK economy is stable
  • It’s a wet weekend ahead with some possible spot flooding, Met Éireann warned.
  • Gardaí arrested two people and seized over €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine in Dublin. 

THE WORLD

tory-turmoil Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt Source: PA

#UK Penny Mordaunt became the first Tory MP to announce that she will run to be the UK’s next prime minister.

#UKRAINE Ukraine forces are continuing to put pressure on Russian forces in occupied Kherson.

#US Former Trump aide Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to testify in the congressional probe of the 6 January attack on Capitol Hill. 

PARTING SHOT

It’s Maths Week and The Journal has been bringing you a daily puzzle to put your skills to the test.

Check out today’s puzzle here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie