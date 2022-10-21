Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UK Penny Mordaunt became the first Tory MP to announce that she will run to be the UK’s next prime minister.
#UKRAINE Ukraine forces are continuing to put pressure on Russian forces in occupied Kherson.
#US Former Trump aide Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to testify in the congressional probe of the 6 January attack on Capitol Hill.
It’s Maths Week and The Journal has been bringing you a daily puzzle to put your skills to the test.
Check out today’s puzzle here.
