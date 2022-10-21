Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Glendasan River in County Wicklow flowed fiercly today as it carried water from Wednesday night's storm down from the Wicklow Gap Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

The Regency Hotel murder trial has been viewing CCTV evidence from moments after Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne was shot dead, including footage of what the prosecution say is a dissident republican gunman escaping from the scene.

Equality Minister Roderic O'Gorman said he cannot rule out that refugees arriving in Ireland seeking accommodation may have to sleep on the streets.

A man who sent sexually explicit videos to a Fine Gael TD during the 2020 general election campaign was handed a suspended sentence and ordered to stay away from Leinster House.

A Green Party senator settled a High Court action against him over an incident in which a car he was driving went through a red light and hit a pram being pushed by a mother-of-two.

Less than half of adults in Northern Ireland are aware that abortion is lawful despite it being decriminalised there three years ago, according to a new poll.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said it is in Ireland's interest that the UK economy is stable.

It's a wet weekend ahead with some possible spot flooding, Met Éireann warned.

Gardaí arrested two people and seized over €1 million worth of heroin and cocaine in Dublin.

THE WORLD

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt Source: PA

#UK Penny Mordaunt became the first Tory MP to announce that she will run to be the UK’s next prime minister.

#UKRAINE Ukraine forces are continuing to put pressure on Russian forces in occupied Kherson.

#US Former Trump aide Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to testify in the congressional probe of the 6 January attack on Capitol Hill.

PARTING SHOT

It’s Maths Week and The Journal has been bringing you a daily puzzle to put your skills to the test.

Check out today’s puzzle here.