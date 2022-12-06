Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

While all around it have shed their leaves, this gold leaf tree in an estate outside Newbridge, Kildare has defied the elements and retained many of its own. Source: Eamonn Farrell

THE WORLD

Advertisement

Visitors tour past military vehicles carrying the Dong Feng 41 and DF-17 ballistic missiles in China (AP)

#UKRAINE Its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Donbas near the ‘difficult’ Ukraine front of the war.

#US The suspect in a gun attack on an LGBTQ club in the US that left five people dead has been charged with 305 criminal counts, including murder.

#SMUGGLING Three people were arrested over a highly sophisticated Bolivian people smuggling operation that is believed to have abused the Common Travel Area.

PARTING SHOT

Portugal footballer Goncalo Ramos took to the world stage with aplomb as the 21 year old justified the shock decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring a hat-trick on his full debut as the side demolished Switzerland 6-1 to power into the World Cup quarter-finals.