Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE Its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Donbas near the ‘difficult’ Ukraine front of the war.
#US The suspect in a gun attack on an LGBTQ club in the US that left five people dead has been charged with 305 criminal counts, including murder.
#SMUGGLING Three people were arrested over a highly sophisticated Bolivian people smuggling operation that is believed to have abused the Common Travel Area.
PARTING SHOT
Portugal footballer Goncalo Ramos took to the world stage with aplomb as the 21 year old justified the shock decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring a hat-trick on his full debut as the side demolished Switzerland 6-1 to power into the World Cup quarter-finals.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS