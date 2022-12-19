Here's what happened today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings your a roundup of today’s news.
WORLD
#RUSSIA: Putin has landed in Belarus for talks with his counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, who has allowed Moscow to use Belarus as a staging ground for its offensive in Ukraine. It comes as Kyiv has been hit by heavy drone attacks.
#NETHERLANDS: The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has officially apologised for the Netherland’s involvement in slavery, labelling it a “crime against humanity.”
#MEGHANMARKLE Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has said that he is “horrified” to have caused hurt through a “clumsy reference” in an article for The Sun in which he spoke of his “hatred” for Meghan Markle, and described dreaming about her “made to parade naked.”
#TWITTER: Twitter users have voted to oust Elon Musk as CEO in a poll he organised and promised to honours.
#UK: The High Court in the UK has ruled that the government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda are lawful, after several challenges were brought against the proposals.
PARTING SHOT
The final episode of The Journal’s new podcast series Redacted Lives is out now.
It looks at what Roderic O’ Gorman could achieve while in office when it comes to tackling issues caused by Ireland’s mother and baby home system.
The podcast as a whole explores the experiences of people who passed through the system, including women who were born into the system, and mothers who have tried to find their children over the years – but to no avail.
Redacted Lives gives these people the chance to tell the real story of mother and baby homes, and explores how the State continues to deny survivors access to information, proper redress and ownership of their true identities.
