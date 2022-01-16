#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niall O'Connor Sunday 16 Jan 2022, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

long-strand-cork-ireland-16th-january-2022-horses-grazing-before-dawn-on-the-sand-dunes-at-long-strand-co-cork-ireland-credit-david-creedonalamy-live-news Horses grazing before dawn on the sand dunes at Long Strand, Co. Cork, Ireland. Source: David Creedon/Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

kozakov-czech-republic-16th-jan-2022-children-sled-on-a-hill-kozakov-in-the-bohemia-paradise-in-the-czech-republic-during-winter-impression-of-snowy-trees-credit-image-slavek-rutazuma-p Children sled on a hill Kozakov in the Bohemia Paradise in the Czech Republic during winter impression of snowy trees. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#AUSTRALIA Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia having lost a sensational legal battle over his coronavirus vaccination status and with his dream of clinching a record 21st Grand Slam in tatters.

#AMERICA Alec Baldwin has surrendered his mobile phone to authorities as part of the investigation into a fatal shooting on a film set last autumn.

#TEXAS Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after a stand-off at a synagogue in Texas where the man could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill US army officers in Afghanistan.

#ISRAEL Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is negotiating a plea deal in his corruption case, a person involved in the talks said. 

#TONGA The tsunami threat around the Pacific from a huge undersea volcanic eruption has begun to recede, while the extent of the damage to Tonga remains unclear.

PARTING SHOT

It was a pivotal moment in Irish history as Michael Collins and members of the Provisional Government walked into Dublin Castle on 16 January, 1922.

Today marks the centenary of that momentous day – the Ireland of today almost unrecognisable to those tense early moments of the Irish State.

But everywhere we look there are reminders of those courageous people like this tweet from the Irish Air Corps account.

