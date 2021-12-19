#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 19 December 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Eoghan Dalton Sunday 19 Dec 2021, 8:06 PM
1 hour ago 3,885 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5635406

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

booster-jabs-at-city-west-hotel People queuing for their booster vaccine ahead of the category being widened to the 40 to 49-years-old age group Source: SAM BOAL

  • 5,124 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, with the Omicron variant now estimated to be the dominant strain.
  • People aged 40 to 49 were urged to avail of their booster vaccines.
  • Transport Minister Eamon Ryan tested positive for Covid-19.
  • Additional supports for businesses impacted by the latest Covid restrictions are being examined, a Government minister confirmed.
  • A teenager was arrested and a number of people hospitalised after a car mounted a footpath in Co Offaly. 
  • Three men were arrested and a suspected firearm seized by gardaí in an operation in Dublin.

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Boris Johnson has come under increased pressure following David Frost's resignation Source: PA

#UK: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is to take over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU following the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost.

#CHILE: Voters went to the polls faced with a choice between far-right and leftist candidates for their president. 

#THE PHILIPPINES109 people are reported to have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year.

PARTING SHOT

And finally, there was an unexpected reminder on the UK’s commitments on the Irish Language Act today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted out the below statement urging for Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis to follow through on past promises.

For those wondering, his message at the end was simple: “Don’t say it – do it.”

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie