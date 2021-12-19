Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People queuing for their booster vaccine ahead of the category being widened to the 40 to 49-years-old age group Source: SAM BOAL

INTERNATIONAL

Boris Johnson has come under increased pressure following David Frost's resignation Source: PA

#UK: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is to take over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU following the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost.

#CHILE: Voters went to the polls faced with a choice between far-right and leftist candidates for their president.

#THE PHILIPPINES: 109 people are reported to have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year.

PARTING SHOT

And finally, there was an unexpected reminder on the UK’s commitments on the Irish Language Act today.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted out the below statement urging for Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis to follow through on past promises.

For those wondering, his message at the end was simple: “Don’t say it – do it.”