Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- 5,124 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland, with the Omicron variant now estimated to be the dominant strain.
- People aged 40 to 49 were urged to avail of their booster vaccines.
- Transport Minister Eamon Ryan tested positive for Covid-19.
- Additional supports for businesses impacted by the latest Covid restrictions are being examined, a Government minister confirmed.
- A teenager was arrested and a number of people hospitalised after a car mounted a footpath in Co Offaly.
- Three men were arrested and a suspected firearm seized by gardaí in an operation in Dublin.
INTERNATIONAL
#UK: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is to take over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU following the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost.
#CHILE: Voters went to the polls faced with a choice between far-right and leftist candidates for their president.
#THE PHILIPPINES: 109 people are reported to have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year.
PARTING SHOT
And finally, there was an unexpected reminder on the UK’s commitments on the Irish Language Act today.
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted out the below statement urging for Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis to follow through on past promises.
For those wondering, his message at the end was simple: “Don’t say it – do it.”
In June @BrandonLewis promised to bring Irish language legislation through Westminster by October, as the DUP continue to block language rights at Stormont— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 19, 2021
October is long gone
Communities have been waiting since 1998's GFA for rights & respect
Ná hAbair é - Déan é! #AchtAnois pic.twitter.com/oELQwXXrQK
