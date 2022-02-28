#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Monday 28 Feb 2022, 9:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,903 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5696970

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

4453 Face Masks A Luas in Dublin today Source: Leah Farrell RollingNews.ie

  • UN report on the impacts of climate change issued a “dire warning about the consequences of inaction”.
  • Public health officials notified a total of 17,858 Covid-19 cases reported since Friday from both between PCR and antigen tests.
  • Detective Garda Ben O’Sullivan, who survived a 1996 IRA armed robbery, was laid to rest in Limerick today.
  • A group of Ukranians gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in Dublin to call on the country to stand against Russia and choose “the side of good”.
  • Bank of Ireland posted a pre-tax profit of €1.4 billion for 2021 – its largest since the global financial crisis over a decade ago.
  • A former Fine Gael party secretary is bringing the party to the Workplace Relations Commission, claiming she was forced into retirement at the age of 65 and that her request for a longer working career was refused, despite a similar arrangement being made for a male secretary four months prior.
  • A senior High Court judge said he wants a legal action brought by former Stardust manager Eamon Butterly to be heard as soon as possible.
  • Gardaí are investigating an assault on a garda in the early hours of this morning in Co Cavan after he was found disoriented, injured and covered in a flammable substance.

THE WORLD

belarus-russia-ukraine-war Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia Source: AP/PA Images

#UKRAINE Fighting continued in Ukraine for a fifth day as Russian forces advanced, with international condemnation ramping up.

#REFUGE More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees estimates. 

#NEW ZEALAND Vaccinated citizens will no longer need to isolate when they arrive in New Zealand, though tourists are still not allowed to enter the country.

PARTING SHOT

The 42 launched a new episode today of its Irish rugby podcast.

The second episode of The Front Row covers: “Ireland win big, why Sexton’s still the boss & the hidden rugby career of Michael Fry.”

I’m reliably told that comedian Michael Fry admits he thinks Ireland’s Call is a banger.

Listen to it here.

