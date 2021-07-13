The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #INDOOR DINING: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said compliance with the new rules around indoor dining is something the public will have to “buy into”. Martin’s comments come ahead of talks between government officials and representatives from the hospitality industry today to finalise plans for reopening indoor dining.

2. #HIGH COURT: Legal counsel for women seeking judicial reviews of the final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes report have proposed proceeding with three test cases in the High Court. Eight women, some of whom cannot be named, are taking legal challenges against the Irish State.

3. #PUBS AND GRUB: The Oireachtas Health Committee has voted to waive pre-legislative scrutiny of the indoor dining bill by eight votes to six, despite strong concerns voiced by the opposition.

4. #COURT: A Tralee woman spoke today of her battle to find answers regarding her husband’s death as she settled her action against the HSE for a “substantial” sum. Liam Duggan, the late husband of Catherine Duggan and young father of two died from septicaemia at the University Hospital Kerry in early 2017.

5. #SOUTH AFRICA: 32 people have now died in South Africa during rioting that broke out following the imprisonment of the country’s former President Jacob Zuma. Police and the military are struggling to quell the looting and violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.