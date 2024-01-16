Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what happened today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

Chinese Premier arrives 01_90697290 Li Qiang, Premier of the People's Republic of China, landed at Dublin Airport this evening Phil Behan / DFA Phil Behan / DFA / DFA

  • The government is set to provide support packages for ten locales that have the highest proportion of Ukrainians and people seeking international protection.
  • Protesters in Roscrea were criticised after children arriving to receive shelter were distressed by the scenes at Racket Hall.
  • Wind farms provided 35% of electricity on the island of Ireland last year, a record-breaking figure.
  • A garda sergeant is accused of asking another, lower ranking garda to avoid making a record of an incident in which the sergeant allegedly assaulted a suspect.
  • The renaming of Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium sparked Cabinet discussions today on how the government can step in and prevent rebranding of stadiums that have received significant State funding. 
  • A Status Yellow weather warning for low temperatures and ice is in effect for all counties until 11am tomorrow morning.
  • Met Éireann is providing local authorities with daily flood guidance statements.

THE WORLD

092afdf32cd34df6940ff22b75e059e8 Andrew Harnik / AP/PA Andrew Harnik / AP/PA / AP/PA

#US Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses last night as the Republican party begins voting in primaries for its presidential candidate.

#UK Two Tory deputy chairmen stepped down from their party positions after backing amendments that seek to beef up Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill.

#GAZA Israel pummelled southern Gaza today, killing dozens of people, even as authorities said they would wind down the intense phase of the conflict that has inflamed tensions across the Middle East.

PARTING SHOT

Damien Chazelle’s Whiplash was named the greatest movie to ever premiere at Sundance as the movie festival prepares to celebrate for its 40th year this week.

Making a difference

