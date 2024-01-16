Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Li Qiang, Premier of the People's Republic of China, landed at Dublin Airport this evening Phil Behan / DFA Phil Behan / DFA / DFA

The government is set to provide support packages for ten locales that have the highest proportion of Ukrainians and people seeking international protection.

Protesters in Roscrea were criticised after children arriving to receive shelter were distressed by the scenes at Racket Hall.

. Wind farms provided 35% of electricity on the island of Ireland last year, a record-breaking figure.

A garda sergeant is accused of asking another, lower ranking garda to avoid making a record of an incident in which the sergeant allegedly assaulted a suspect.

is accused of asking another, lower ranking garda to avoid making a record of an incident in which the sergeant allegedly assaulted a suspect. The renaming of Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium sparked Cabinet discussions today on how the government can step in and prevent rebranding of stadiums that have received significant State funding.

A Status Yellow weather warning for low temperatures and ice is in effect for all counties until 11am tomorrow morning.

is in effect for all counties until 11am tomorrow morning. Met Éireann is providing local authorities with daily flood guidance statements.

THE WORLD

Andrew Harnik / AP/PA Andrew Harnik / AP/PA / AP/PA

#US Donald Trump won the Iowa caucuses last night as the Republican party begins voting in primaries for its presidential candidate.

#UK Two Tory deputy chairmen stepped down from their party positions after backing amendments that seek to beef up Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill.

#GAZA Israel pummelled southern Gaza today, killing dozens of people, even as authorities said they would wind down the intense phase of the conflict that has inflamed tensions across the Middle East.

PARTING SHOT

Damien Chazelle’s Whiplash was named the greatest movie to ever premiere at Sundance as the movie festival prepares to celebrate for its 40th year this week.