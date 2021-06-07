The 9 at 9: Monday

GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your Bank Holiday Monday.

Outdoor dining

1. In our main story today, Hayley Halpin chatted to publicans ahead of outdoor dining reopening.

For some pubs that only serve drinks, this will be the first time they can open their doors in 15 months.

“I think people really want to get back and we can’t wait to have them back,” Grogan’s publican Daniel Smith told us. “It’s been such a long time.”

Reopening

2. On that note, it’s not only pubs and restaurants beginning to reopen today.

25 people can attend a wedding reception, cinemas can reopen, and driver theory test centres are gradually returning.

It’s been more than five weeks since the timeline for this stage of the reopening was first announced, so here’s a refresher.

Dublin

3. This reopening has been particularly anticipated given the unrest in cities, especially Dublin, as gardaí police people meeting outdoors recreationally.

14 people were arrested in Dublin yesterday, with no injuries to gardaí reported.

In Cork, where gardaí said the city centre was “relatively calm”, eight people were arrested for public order offences.

Reaction

4. Minister Eamon Ryan has said that public order incidents like the ones in Dublin city centre over the weekend should be managed in a more “thought-through way”.

Speaking to RTÉ’s This Week, the minister said the scenes in the city centre were “deeply regrettable”.

He said the council should put “event control teams” in place to work with gardaí and local businesses “so we can manage this properly”.

Arrested

5. A man has been arrested as gardaí seized €140,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Co Kerry

The Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit searched of a wooded area in Kilcummin yesterday morning as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Killarney area.

They arrested a man aged in his late teens at the scene, who was detained in Killarney Garda Station.

Normal People

6. In a more positive story, Irish actor Paul Mescal won a Bafta last night for his performance in Normal People.

He scooped up the Leading Actor Bafta for his role in the 12-part series.

“I fully was not expecting to be here so I’ve no clue what I’m going to say,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Sri Lanka

7. Looking abroad, Sri Lanka is under pressure as moonsoon rains led to floods and mudslides that have left more than a quarter of a million people homeless.

There were heavy downpours in ten districts that buried a small number of people alive.

Lilbet

8. Meanwhile, in the States, Harry and Meghan have welcomed their new baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their daughter Lilbet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11.40am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California,” a statement said.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.”

Assault

9. Back at home, a 31-year-old man appeared before a special sitting of Bandom District Court charged with assault.

He was charged with assault causing harm to his mother at a house in Innishannon.

His solicitor said that he had been under psychiatric care and was unwell.