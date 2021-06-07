It's more than just pubs and restaurants reopening, here's a rundown of what's lifting today

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 7 June 2021
By Rónán Duffy Monday 7 Jun 2021, 6:30 AM
Image: Shutterstock

UNLIKE THIS TIME last year there is no named five-step plan for the reopening of society, but a phased process is nonetheless underway. 

Today represents an important day as part of that process with a number of restrictions lifting.

It’s over five weeks since the timeline was announced, so here’s a quick refresher on the easing that kicks in today.

Hospitality 

It’s perhaps the most-discussed aspect of reopening so you’re unlikely to have missed it, but from today restaurants, pubs, cafés and other hospitality businesses can host people outdoors. 

There are a range of guidelines underpinning this reopening including a limit on the number of adults per table but the move is a significant one. 

The previous rule requiring a meal to be consumed on the premises is gone, so it essentially means that some traditional pubs will today be opening their doors for the first time in 15 months

Visitors

As per government guidelines, non-vaccinated people will be allowed to have visitors from one other household indoors from today. Fully vaccinated people can have two other households. 

Weddings

From today, the number of guests attending wedding receptions is 25 people, while 50 people can still attend the ceremony if social distancing is maintained. 

The number allowed at wedding receptions will increase to 50 from 5 July

Events

From today, a maximum of 100 attendees will be able to attend cinemas and theatres.

Fans are set to return to sporting events too, with the GAA confirming that 100 spectators will be permitted to attend club and inter-county games. 

A maximum of 200 spectators may attend matches at grounds where the capacity is over 5,000.

On Thursday, a trial live music event featuring James Vincent McMorrow will take place in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens after tickets sold out in 30 minutes. 

Sports

In the world of non-elite sport gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres can reopen for individual training from today. 

Driver theory tests

Today will also see the gradual reopening of in-person driver theory test centres with the government aiming for the capacity for 25,000 tests per month. 

