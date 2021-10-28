#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 28 October 2021
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Climate change, Covid and horrible weather ahead – welcome to Thursday.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 28 Oct 2021, 8:55 AM
GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Climate and Covid

1. Daily announcements of the Covid-19 death toll were hard to avoid at the height of the pandemic, reinforcing the sense of national crisis.

The climate crisis is a slower burn, but we know it’s killing people too. Heatwaves, floods, fires and diseases claim lives, and all are on the increase because of global warming.

Covid worries

2. The number of Covid-19 infections – and the death toll from the disease – is rising around Europe, leading many countries to reintroduce restrictions, as the continent enters its second winter battling the coronavirus.

In western Europe, numerous nations are recording case numbers that haven’t been seen for several months, while in the east of the continent many countries, with lower vaccine coverage, are struggling with spiralling death rates.

Palestine/Israel

3. A settlement monitor has said that an Israeli committee approved about 3,000 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, a day after the Biden administration issued its strongest condemnation yet of the proposed construction.

Word of the approval came from Hagit Ofran from the anti-settlement group Peace Now. An Israeli security official who was not authorised to speak publicly also said the plan had been approved, but details were not immediately released by the Defence Ministry.

Prison

4. A UK teen is facing life in jail over a double murder

Public opinion

5. A majority of people in Northern Ireland now view the Brexit protocol governing Irish Sea trade as a positive for the region, according to a poll.

Equal schooling

6. James Cawley speaks about how housing has been a crisis for disabled people for decades.

Alec Baldwin

7. The man who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed a cinematographer admitted he didn’t fully check it, documents revealed yesterday, as the sheriff investigating the fatal shooting spoke of “complacency” on the US movie set.

Having a row

8. French authorities have detained a British trawler amid an ongoing dispute over fishing rights.

Two boats were fined yesterday after one failed to comply with checks by police and the other was found not to hold a proper licence, according to the French maritime ministry.

Not looking great

9. Road users have been urged to take caution after weather warnings were issued for the south east of the country.
Garreth MacNamee
