This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 3 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 8:50 PM
57 minutes ago 2,249 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5114321

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

8590 Health Service protests (1) Protesters, including TD Richard Boyd Barrett, gather outside the Department of Health to call for an all-Ireland national health service. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Health officials have confirmed that a further three people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, and there have been 47 new cases. 
  • The State’s Budget deficit hit €6.1 billion in May, as the ongoing Covid-19 crisis puts pressure on government finances.
  • More than 50% of Irish respondents to a global survey about drugs and alcohol use say they have seen an increase in the frequency of their drinking since the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented. 
  • Five men aged in their 20s and 30s have been arrested after a number of searches were carried out in Dublin as part of an investigation into money laundering.
  • Organisers of a Black Lives Matter protest in Dublin scheduled for Saturday have insisted that the demonstration is still going ahead – despite the cancellation of a similar protest that was set to take place on Monday. 
  • Half of people aged under 24 in Ireland are unemployed, new figures suggest.
  • Boxing trainer Pete Taylor has filed a case in the High Court against a number of parties, including the Irish Athletic Boxing Association and Wicklow County Council. 
  • Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are investigating the death of a man at a farm on Co Cork this morning.

INTERNATIONAL

black-lives-matter-protests Protestors and police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest rally on Whitehall, London. Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

#SWEDEN: Sweden’s top epidemiologist has said there was room for improvement in the country’s controversial softer approach to curbing the spread of Covid-19.

#TOURISM: Italy re-opens to travellers from Europe today, three months after the country went into coronavirus lockdown.

#SUSPECT: A German prisoner has been identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, detectives have said.

#UK: Questions are being asked about the return of the House of Commons after it was confirmed that Business Secretary Alok Sharma, who spoke in front of MPs yesterday, is now isolating with suspected Covid-19. 

#GEORGE FLOYD: Three US police officers will also face charges in connection with the death of George Floyd. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Is your employer spying on you? It sounds pretty dystopian, but it’s not exactly far-fetched. 

The BBC reports that since the pandemic began, there was been a surge in demand for software that monitors employee activity. 

All a little scary. Read on here for more. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie