Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Protesters, including TD Richard Boyd Barrett, gather outside the Department of Health to call for an all-Ireland national health service. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Health officials have confirmed that a further three people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, and there have been 47 new cases.

The State’s Budget deficit hit €6.1 billion in May, as the ongoing Covid-19 crisis puts pressure on government finances.

More than 50% of Irish respondents to a global survey about drugs and alcohol use say they have seen an increase in the frequency of their drinking since the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented.

Five men aged in their 20s and 30s have been arrested after a number of searches were carried out in Dublin as part of an investigation into money laundering.

Organisers of a Black Lives Matter protest in Dublin scheduled for Saturday have insisted that the demonstration is still going ahead – despite the cancellation of a similar protest that was set to take place on Monday.

Half of people aged under 24 in Ireland are unemployed, new figures suggest.

Boxing trainer Pete Taylor has filed a case in the High Court against a number of parties, including the Irish Athletic Boxing Association and Wicklow County Council.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are investigating the death of a man at a farm on Co Cork this morning.

INTERNATIONAL

Protestors and police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest rally on Whitehall, London. Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

#SWEDEN: Sweden’s top epidemiologist has said there was room for improvement in the country’s controversial softer approach to curbing the spread of Covid-19.

#TOURISM: Italy re-opens to travellers from Europe today, three months after the country went into coronavirus lockdown.

#SUSPECT: A German prisoner has been identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, detectives have said.

#UK: Questions are being asked about the return of the House of Commons after it was confirmed that Business Secretary Alok Sharma, who spoke in front of MPs yesterday, is now isolating with suspected Covid-19.

#GEORGE FLOYD: Three US police officers will also face charges in connection with the death of George Floyd.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Is your employer spying on you? It sounds pretty dystopian, but it’s not exactly far-fetched.

The BBC reports that since the pandemic began, there was been a surge in demand for software that monitors employee activity.

All a little scary. Read on here for more.