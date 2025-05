NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Night Belongs to Youth, a parade run by Creative Places in Enniscorthy gathering today on Vinegar Hill outside the Co Wexford town. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Advertisement

Donald Trump surprising South Africa leader Cyril Ramaphosa during today's meeting. PA PA

#WHITE HOUSE SURPRISE: In more bizarre scenes from the Oval Office, Donald Trump played a surprise video of baseless claims of “white genocide” in South Africa to the country’s president Cyril Ramaphosa.

#GAZA: While Israel had appeared to believe it could carry out its war on Gaza with impunity, this has changed in recent days thanks to an aid blockade and a warning that 14,000 babies could die, heaping Western pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu.

#SPAIN: A former advisor to ex-Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych was shot dead outside the American School of Madrid in what appeared to have been a targeted attack.

PARTING SHOT

WHAT’S THE VERDICT on James Browne’s stint as Housing Minister so far? From disputed figures to a plan for livable sheds – not to mention the aborted housing tsar role – it’s certainly been eventful.

On this week’s edition of The Candidate podcast, The Journal weighed up his time in the job and how he’s become an exposed flank for the Government. You can listen here.