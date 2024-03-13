Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Orange weather warnings are currently in place for counties Cork and Kerry. RollingNews RollingNews

INTERNATIONAL

An advert placed in American newspapers today by Friends of Sinn Féin.

#UNITED STATES: Sinn Féin placed ads in papers across the US today, but there’s a softer approach this year

#GAZA: The UN told Israel is using ‘starvation‘ in Gaza as a ‘weapon of war’.

Advertisement

#STRASBOURG: The European Parliament approved the historic AI Act, the World’s first attempt at regulating Artificial Intelligence

#WASHINGTON D.C: US lawmakers passed a bill to ban TikTok nationwide if the Chinese owners don’t sell the app

#RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin warned he will deploy nuclear weapons if Russian sovereignty is threatened

PARTING SHOT

A snake artwork which was placed on top of the Guinness Storehouse. Guinness Guinness

We’re just a few days out from St Patrick’s Day and as local authorities make their last minute preparations for the many local parades set to take place around the country, the owners of the Guinness Storehouse have chosen to redecorate.

The large, inflatable snake was erected at the Gravity Bar, which overlooks the entire city, today. Snakes, as the story goes, were banished from Ireland by Saint Patrick for some reason.

Let’s hope Saint Patrick doesn’t make a come back and lets the bad weather blow it away.