Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND
- The locations of five reception centres for Ukrainian refugees were confirmed by Government today.
- A judge criticised Bill Kenneally for attempting to “minimise” his abuse of boys.
- The Taoiseach said the State can’t guarantee accommodation to asylum seekers entering from “safe countries”
- A Status Orange warning for Cork and Kerry kicked in, with localised flooding expected in parts
- Leo Varadkar said he will discuss Irish citizen Zak Hania stuck in Gaza with President Biden “if there’s time”.
- Arts minister Catherine Martin attended the SXSW festival, says efforts ongoing to find other gigs for Irish acts
- Ireland could face legal action over failure to protect peat bogs from turf cutting
- A man (18) died in motorcycle crash in Castlebar, Co Mayo
- Two men were sentenced for their involvement in a video which was mocking Michaela McAreavey’s death
- Airport passenger cap “a concern” for JetBlue as new Dublin route aims to reduce airfares
- One more confirmed case of measles was recorded in Ireland this week
- Jedward went after Louis Walsh over comments he made in the Big Brother house
- A Metrolink station could be renamed to honour pub set to be demolished during project construction, a planning hearing heard
- Gardaí in Donegal are on alert over car enthusiasts‘ plans to converge in a seaside town for St Patrick’s Day
INTERNATIONAL
#UNITED STATES: Sinn Féin placed ads in papers across the US today, but there’s a softer approach this year
#GAZA: The UN told Israel is using ‘starvation‘ in Gaza as a ‘weapon of war’.
#STRASBOURG: The European Parliament approved the historic AI Act, the World’s first attempt at regulating Artificial Intelligence
#WASHINGTON D.C: US lawmakers passed a bill to ban TikTok nationwide if the Chinese owners don’t sell the app
#RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin warned he will deploy nuclear weapons if Russian sovereignty is threatened
PARTING SHOT
We’re just a few days out from St Patrick’s Day and as local authorities make their last minute preparations for the many local parades set to take place around the country, the owners of the Guinness Storehouse have chosen to redecorate.
The large, inflatable snake was erected at the Gravity Bar, which overlooks the entire city, today. Snakes, as the story goes, were banished from Ireland by Saint Patrick for some reason.
Let’s hope Saint Patrick doesn’t make a come back and lets the bad weather blow it away.
