Advertisement
evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Storms, asylum and… Jedward? Here’s what hit headlines today.
1.4k
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0144 rainy weather_90701096 Orange weather warnings are currently in place for counties Cork and Kerry. RollingNews RollingNews

INTERNATIONAL

3b935a0d-b92b-49ed-a35e-58bec3f57008 An advert placed in American newspapers today by Friends of Sinn Féin.

#UNITED STATES: Sinn Féin placed ads in papers across the US today, but there’s a softer approach this year

#GAZA: The UN told Israel is using ‘starvation‘ in Gaza as a ‘weapon of war’.

#STRASBOURG: The European Parliament approved the historic AI Act, the World’s first attempt at regulating Artificial Intelligence 

#WASHINGTON D.C: US lawmakers passed a bill to ban TikTok nationwide if the Chinese owners don’t sell the app

#RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin warned he will deploy nuclear weapons if Russian sovereignty is threatened

PARTING SHOT

snake A snake artwork which was placed on top of the Guinness Storehouse. Guinness Guinness

We’re just a few days out from St Patrick’s Day and as local authorities make their last minute preparations for the many local parades set to take place around the country, the owners of the Guinness Storehouse have chosen to redecorate.

The large, inflatable snake was erected at the Gravity Bar, which overlooks the entire city, today. Snakes, as the story goes, were banished from Ireland by Saint Patrick for some reason.

Let’s hope Saint Patrick doesn’t make a come back and lets the bad weather blow it away.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags