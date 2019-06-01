Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Visitors take a rest at day three of the annual Bloom festival. Source: Sam Boal

A man in his 40s was seriously injured following a shooting in West Dublin this afternoon.

in West Dublin this afternoon. Ian Bailey has given his reaction to the guilty verdict delivered against him by a French court in the trial of Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s murder 22 years ago.

22 years ago. Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a hit-and-run in Louth as a ‘ deliberate act of endangerment ‘ and are appealing or information.

‘ and are appealing or information. A number of TDs have called on bank Permanent TSB not to pass on fines from the Central Bank to customers in the form of higher fees.

WORLD

Jose Antonio Reyes Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#MR PRIME MINISTER: US president Donald Trump has endorsed Boris Johnson to be the next leader of the Conservative party when Theresa May steps down next week.

#VIRGINIA: Eleven people have been killed in a mass shooting in a government building in Virginia in the US.

#SPAIN: Former Arsenal footballer Jose Antonio Reyes has died at the age of 35 following a car crash in Spain.

PARTING SHOT

If you think you have it bad in Ireland when the flies start landing in your kitchen during the summer months, you might want to start counting your blessings…

A woman in Florida arrived in to find an 11ft alligator had landed in for a midnight snack.

Eh, no thanks!