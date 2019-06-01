This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 1 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s all you need to know from today’s news including a shooting in Dublin, bank fees and Ian Bailey on France’s guilty verdict.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 8:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,281 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4664897

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

bloom 23_90572466 Visitors take a rest at day three of the annual Bloom festival. Source: Sam Boal

  • A man in his 40s was seriously injured following a shooting in West Dublin this afternoon. 
  • Ian Bailey has given his reaction to the guilty verdict delivered against him by a French court in the trial of Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s murder 22 years ago. 
  • Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a hit-and-run in Louth as a ‘deliberate act of endangerment‘ and are appealing or information. 
  • A number of TDs have called on bank Permanent TSB not to pass on fines from the Central Bank to customers in the form of higher fees

WORLD

Jose Antonio Reyes File Photo Jose Antonio Reyes Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#MR PRIME MINISTER: US president Donald Trump has endorsed Boris Johnson to be the next leader of the Conservative party when Theresa May steps down next week. 

#VIRGINIA: Eleven people have been killed in a mass shooting in a government building in Virginia in the US. 

 #SPAIN: Former Arsenal footballer Jose Antonio Reyes has died at the age of 35 following a car crash in Spain.

PARTING SHOT

If you think you have it bad in Ireland when the flies start landing in your kitchen during the summer months, you might want to start counting your blessings…

A woman in Florida arrived in to find an 11ft alligator had landed in for a midnight snack.

Eh, no thanks!

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie