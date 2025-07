A STARK WARNING from the UN yesterday which detailed the true extent of the humanitarian and food crisis in Gaza features heavily on the front pages of many international newspapers this morning.

Following four months of siege by Israel, Gaza’s few remaining hospitals are now seeing growing numbers of children arriving with signs of malnutrition. Doctors, journalists and aid workers are reporting dizzy spells and nausea.

The UN has pleaded with Israel, who controls Gaza’s borders, to allow an increased distribution of aid and to put an end to its offensive on the region. According to its report, a third of Palestinians in the region are going days without eating.

UK

In the UK, The Guardian leads with the UN’s warning and has placed an image of a ‘desperate Palestinian child’ waiting for food on its front page this morning.

The Daily Express also features the ‘crisis’ in Gaza in one of its teasers on the front page. It quotes the UK aid charity Humanity & Inclusion, that claimed inaction is ‘the erosion of what makes us human’.

Lastly, the Daily Mirror has also led with a demand by Labour MP Emily Thornberry to the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for Britain to ‘do more’ to put an end to the starvation and slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza.

US & Israel

Three papers from allies US and Israel, who yesterday both pulled out of peace talks with Hamas in Qatar before equally denouncing France’s intention to recognise Palestine as a State in September, include front-page reports on the starvation in Gaza.

The Los Angeles Times includes an image of Palestinians with cutlery, pleading for food at an aid station. It depicts two upset children crying out for aid.

The report alongside the image tallies the demands from around the world for peace.

A similarly harrowing image is on the front of The Washington Post this morning. It depicts mother Samah Matar holding her son Youssef and the article below details the increasing death toll and risk of starvation which the population is facing.

Israel’s paper of record, Haaretz, leads with a report detailing the sharp rise in the number of children in Gaza suffering from malnutrition. Four out of the five headlines on its front page this morning references Gaza and reports on the war.

A widely publicised image of a one-year-old child with lift-threatening malnutrition and his mother appears on the front page alongside the reports. The boy weighs only six kilograms, the caption of the image reads.

France

Papers in France, where President Emmanuel Macron announced yesterday its intention to recognise the State of Palestine in September, also over the ‘famine in Gaza’.

An image of a young boy holding a bowl and seeking food is printed on the front page of metro paper, Le Parisien. ‘Indignaiton Escalates’ reads the headline.

Le Monde‘s headline this morning reads: “The Gaza Strip: The ravages of famine”. Its front page features the same image of Israeli newspaper Haaretz.