LAST WEEK, DONALD Trump and Joe Biden battled it out in the first US presidential debate.

Both men came under fire for their performances but Biden received the most heat for his frail and confused appearance, with many calling for him to bow out of the race.

Meanwhile, the US supreme court ruled yesterday that presidents are entitled to some immunity from criminal prosecution for actions taken in office.

The decision means the criminal case against Trump which alleges he conspired to overturn the 2020 election has been delayed, and a verdict will not be reached before the election in November.

So today we’re asking: Who would you prefer as the next US President – Trump or Biden?