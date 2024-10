FORMER SINN FÉIN senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has revealed that he is the party member at the centre of a recent controversy.

Over the weekend, it emerged that a party member resigned from Sinn Féin after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a 17-year-old.

Ó Donnghaile resigned from the Seanad, citing “health reasons”, in December 2023.

In his statement to The Irish News today Ó Donnghaile said that, in consultation with Sinn Féin, he accepted that his behaviour warranted stepping down from his Seanad role and as a party member.

“This would also give me the space to focus on improving my health and wellbeing, issues that I have been dealing with my doctor on since mid-2021.”

“I also accept that I have caused great embarrassment to myself, my family, friends and former colleagues – this was never my intention,” he said.

“Since resigning from political and public life almost a year ago and now as a private citizen, my main focus has been on improving my mental health and also supporting a relative through a challenging period of ill-health – this remains my priority and I ask that I and all those concerned are allowed to move on, with our privacy respected.”

Yesterday, when questioned on the case, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the matter came to the party’s attention, procedures were applied and the PSNI and social services were informed.

In a statement, a spokesman for the PSNI confirmed this weekend that the matter was referred to the police service in September 2023.

“Safeguarding assessments and engagement with other statutory bodies were conducted at that time. No formal complaint from any person was received,” the statement added.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland yesterday, McDonald said:

“Everything was done by the book. There was no charge, there was no investigation, all of the safeguarding, appropriate safeguarding work was done by social services. That’s their job, not Sinn Féin’s, so again, it’s a situation that arose, a very unfortunate situation, a very inappropriate situation, but it was dealt with.”

McDonald said there are no other matters arising from that particular situation, stating: “No, that matter is now concluded.”

In December 2023, health reasons were given as the reason for Ó Donnghaile departure from the party.

Ó Donnghaile said in statement, issued by the Sinn Féin press office at the time:

“Since the summer recess, I have been unable to attend the Seanad on the advice of my doctor. It is unlikely that this situation will change in the short-term. Therefore I feel the best decision for myself, my family and the party going forward is to resign from the Seanad and step back from public life.

“It has been a great pleasure over the course of many years to first of all serve the people of the Short Strand as a councillor, the people of Belfast as Mayor and latterly giving a voice to those in the north in the Seanad. But the time is now right for me to step aside from this public role.

“I want to thank those who have supported me over the years and to my family and friends, particularly in the Short Strand, and to my party colleagues for their support during my time in frontline politics.”

McDonald, commenting on the resignation at the time, said in a statement, also issued by the party press office, that she wanted to wish Ó Donnghaile “the very best for the future as he announces his resignation from the Seanad”.

“Niall has served in the Seanad for almost eight years giving voice to northern nationalists in the Oireachtas.

“Niall served diligently during that period, and indeed prior during his time as a member of Belfast City Council and as Ardmhéara Beál Feirste.

“In particular, Niall made a valuable contribution to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.

“I hope that Niall can overcome the health challenges that he has had to deal with over the past number of months, and I wish him and his family the very best for the future,” her statement concluded.