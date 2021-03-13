#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 13 March 2021
Advertisement

Nigeria steps up search for 39 students kidnapped from hostels

Dozens of students were kidnapped in northwestern Kaduna after gunmen stormed a college.

By AFP Saturday 13 Mar 2021, 11:49 AM
1 hour ago 2,069 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5380519
Image: Shutterstock/Jewjewbeed
Image: Shutterstock/Jewjewbeed

NIGERIAN SECURITY FORCES have stepped up efforts to rescue dozens of students who were abducted from their hostels in northwestern Kaduna state in the latest attack on schools, police and officials said.

Gunmen stormed the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando at the outskirts of the state capital, Kaduna city, late Thursday and took 39 students away while the military rescued 180 after a fierce battle.

“A combined team of police, army and other security forces are in a frantic search for the kidnapped students,” state police spokesman Mohammadu Jalinge told AFP.

“We are combing the surrounding forests and bushes with a view to freeing the hostages. Very soon, it will be over for the bandits,” he said.

Jalinge said the gunmen have not made contacts with the authorities.

The Kaduna college was said to have some 300 male and female students — mostly aged 17 or  older — at the time of the attack. 

State commissioner for internal security Samuel Aruwan also said the authorities were hunting the attackers. 

“An operation for the students’ rescue is underway by security personnel from the army, air force, police and DSS (secret police),” Aruwan told AFP.

“The security personnel are working diligently to track the kidnapped students,” he added.

Distraught parents, relatives and sympathisers have been arriving at the school for news.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Heavily-armed gangs in northwest and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging.

The gangs have recently turned their focus to schools where they kidnap students or schoolchildren for ransom — Thursday’s was at least the fourth such attack since December.

Mass kidnappings in the northwest are complicating security challenges facing President Muhammadu Buhari’s security forces who are also battling a more than decade-long Islamist insurgency in the northeast.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie