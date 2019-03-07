The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NOT APOLOGISING: The UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley has said she “did not intend to cause offence” with her comments yesterday about the Troubles, as calls for her resignation continue to grow.

2. #OPINION POLL: The latest opinion poll is a blow for Fine Gael, as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest level during his leadership.

3. #GUIDELINES: The advertising watchdog has said that any claims Irish influencers make while promoting “wellness” products must be backed up by evidence.

4. #JOBPATH: Some jobseekers have been referred to JobPath for a third time – having already completed the scheme. The opposition has told the government it’s a “ridiculous situation” and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

5. #ESRI: Ireland’s minimum wage is more than €2 less than appropriate living wage recommend in an EU report, according to new research.

6. #NOT EASY READING: A national organisation that promotes reading for children is warning that government budget cuts have gutted school libraries, leaving many students across Ireland without books to read.

7. #STRAINED TIES: Chinese telecoms firm Huawei has taken the US government to court over a law that bars federal agencies from using its products.

8. #JAIR: The Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is under fire after he tweeted a video of a man urinating at the Rio carnival. The president argued that he was showcasing the moral degeneracy in the country.

9. #MASSERENE: An appeal has been made for information on the 10th anniversary of the killing of two soldiers in Co Antrim.