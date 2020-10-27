The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #KANTURK: Post-mortems are due to take place today after a father and his two adult sons were found dead in Cork.
2. #US ELEX 2020: US President Donald Trump hailed a “momentous day” as Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in to the US Supreme Court.
3. #STORMONT: Here’s how Northern Ireland’s two leaders are facing defiance and disappointment in recent weeks.
4. #ASTRAZENECA: Trials of Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine showed a “strong immune response” in adults, researchers have said.
5. #2019 REPORT: Birth numbers continued to decrease in 2019 as deaths increased slightly.
6. #REMINDER: Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said that too many people with symptoms or waiting for test results are not self isolating, after a further 939 cases were confirmed in Ireland last night.
7. #AIR POLLUTION: Thousands of Covid-19 deaths could be linked to air pollution according to a new study.
8. #WEATHER: Bring a brolly out with you this week – it’s going to be wet and windy.
