Polls and pandemics: How Northern Ireland's two leaders are facing defiance and disappointment

THE LEADERS OF Northern Ireland’s largest two parties have faced a torrid few weeks.

Not only has the Covid-19 crisis escalated dramatically, but there is a growing sense of dissatisfaction at the leadership of both Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill.

Even while Northern Ireland has been transfixed by the ever-worsening coronavirus infection rates – placing it among the worst in Europe – a political sideshow has been proving something of a distraction.

In recent weeks, the DUP leader Foster has been forced to watch as senior members of her party have acted in open defiance of the decisions of the Executive she heads up.

It was only last month that East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson was lambasted for not wearing a mask on the Tube in London.

In response, Foster said that “everyone is subject to the law and everybody is equal under the law”.

It was that incident that renewed speculation about the precarity of Foster’s position.

As Belfast News Letter journalist Sam McBride asked at a briefing by the First and Deputy First Minister: “Is it not the case that quite honestly you’re simply too weak as DUP leader to be able to enforce any sort of discipline on him? He can do whatever he likes no matter what impact that has on your message.”

Foster denied the accusation, but weeks later the question has emerged again following some unwelcome interventions Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in the North Edwin Poots.

Poots, an experienced DUP politician, spoke out last week to express his opposition to tough new Covid-19 restrictions just agreed by the five parties in the Executive.

Speaking to the BBC, he detailed his “grave reservations” about the policy just announced by his own party leader.

“We can’t live in an eternal lockdown, people need to live their lives, we have to get to a point where life can continue,” Poots said.