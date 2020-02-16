The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STORM DENNIS: A Status Orange wind warning issued for nine coastal counties will take effect this morning as Storm Dennis hits Ireland.

2. #CAROLINE FLACK: Tributes have been paid to the TV presenter who has died aged 40.

3. #CHINA: The death toll from the coronavirus known as Covid-19 in mainland China has risen by 142 to 1,665.

4. #DECADE OF CENTENARIES: Gardaí considered including mention of the disbanded Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) in the force’s museum as part of a development for the Decade of Centenaries.

5. #PURPLE RAIN: The performance of the Social Democrats in the general election was one of the major successes of the campaign, with the party jumping to six TDs. We take a look at how the party did it.

6. #SINN FÉIN: Violent dissident Republicans should disband, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

7. #GENERAL ELECTION: Childcare was a prominent topic throughout the election, with all of the political parties outlining policies to tackle the crisis. But when polling day arrived, it was close to the bottom of the list.

8. #ROSCOMMON: A man in his 40s has been charged after gardaí seized €289,000 worth of cannabis during searches in Sligo, Roscommon and Mayo.

9. #CLARE: A kayaker spent almost two hours trapped in a raging river in a 35ft deep gorge in Co Clare yesterday while five others managed to escape to safety.