RESTAURANTS, CAFÉS AND a food retailer in six different counties were served closure orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

In total, in 2024, the FSAI served 115 closure orders after inspections revealed food safety breaches that range from a lack of pest control procedures and poor cleaning to inadequate staff training.

December brought the final nine closure orders of the year; six under Irish legislation and three under EU legislation.

Six closure orders were served under the FSAI Act 1998 on:

Cork Rooftop Farm Limited (Retailer), 6-7 Cornmarket Street, Cork

Take Away Express, Northgate Street, Athlone, Westmeath

K&Q Snacks Limited (Wholesaler/Distributor), 76 Boyne Road, Dublin Industrial Estate, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

Murphys Fish and Chips, 16 John Street, Waterford

Lam’s Asian Cuisine & Eskimo Pizza (Restaurant/Café), Green Street, Callan, Kilkenny

Numidia Café, 31 Richmond Street South, Dublin 2

Three closure orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations 2020 on:

Panda Chinese Take Away, Main Street, Clogheen, Tipperary

Asian Express (Take Away), Unit 2, Kish House, Greendale Road, Raheny, Dublin 5

Taro Noodle & Sushi Bar (Restaurant/Café), Unit 2, Kish House, Greendale Road, Raheny, Dublin 5

According to the FSAI, some of the reasons for the closure orders in December included inadequate pest control measures, the presence of fresh rat droppings and decomposed rat carcass, and live cockroaches on walls, floors and in a sticky trap.

Dirty premises with accumulation of food debris, grease, dirt, and rat faeces; live and dead cockroaches throughout the food storage and preparation areas; and ready-to-eat foods being incorrectly stored were also among reasons for closure orders.

The FSAI also cited “complete lack of cleaning”; disorganisation in the storage of food and non-food-related equipment hindering adequate cleaning and disinfection; and no evidence of a food safety management system being in place as more reasons that closure orders were served.

The annual number of enforcement orders overall was an increase on 2023, which FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said was concerning unacceptable.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and negligent food practices are inexcusable,” Byrne said.

“Inadequate or absent pest control procedures was a recurring issue throughout 2024 and pest control needs to be addressed by all food businesses this year. Every food business must have robust pest control procedures in place to ensure that pests are not getting into their businesses and putting consumers’ health at risk,” she said.