STAFF AT NAAS library received a surprise at the weekend when a book was returned that was borrowed in 1951.

Naas Library and Cultural Centre said that one of its patrons “stumbled upon it in their parent’s house” and returned it on Saturday.

It had been due to be returned no later than 31 December, 1951.

The book in question was The Cities of Umbria by Edward Hutton, which was published in 1908.

Advertisement

It features 20 colour illustrations of the Umbria region of Italy.

“Of course, there was no late fee,” joked Kildare Library Service on social media, which said that the book return was a “nice surprise” for staff.

“You can imagine we were stunned to see this return come in,” it added.

Like some other libraries, there are no fines on overdue or late items within the Kildare Library Service.

And while members are asked to pay a replacement charge if an item which has been lost or damaged is intended for adults, this charge is waived for children’s items.