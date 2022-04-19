#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 19 April 2022
Advertisement

Norma Foley heckled at teachers’ union conference

Norma Foley spoke to the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland about Government plans to reform the Leaving Certificate.

By Press Association Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 9:44 PM
1 hour ago 8,146 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5742422
Image: PA
Image: PA

EDUCATION MINISTER NORMA Foley has been heckled and interrupted during a speech to a teachers’ union.

It came as Norma Foley spoke to the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) about Government plans to reform the Leaving Certificate process in Irish secondary schools.

She also told teachers that the Government was aware of concerns about pay and the cost of living.

Foley had listened through an address by ASTI president Eamon Dennehy, who took aim at some of her department’s policies.

“There can be no change to our working conditions without negotiation,” he warned.

“The cost of driving through Senior Cycle reform without proper research and reflection could be very high and could lead to a fall in the standard, status and credibility of our second-level education system.

“The policymakers must tread carefully when it comes to changing the Leaving Cert.”

Dennehy told the minister: “We want the best for our students and our future students. We always want education to improve.

“We are always concerned where we see regression. No education plan can succeed without the trust of teachers.”

Ms Foley repeatedly faced shouts from the floor of the ASTI conference as she discussed planned education reforms, with ASTI vice-president Miriam Duggan forced to intervene at one stage to ask delegates not to interrupt the minister.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We will together design and build a system for Ireland that is made in Ireland for Irish students, but one which harnesses experiences internationally, and the professional and other experiences gained here at home,” Ms Foley told teachers.

“I know that in moving to externally moderated teacher based forms of assessment, some teachers will have concerns or indeed reservations. I do understand that.

“One of the strengths the education system has had over the last two years in particular is the commitment and willingness to engage with what have been really challenging and difficult times.

“This is a huge asset and should stand to us as we begin this work.”

Despite the heckles, Foley was applauded at the end of her remarks.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie