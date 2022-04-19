Norma Foley heckled at teachers’ union conference

EDUCATION MINISTER NORMA Foley has been heckled and interrupted during a speech to a teachers’ union.

It came as Norma Foley spoke to the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) about Government plans to reform the Leaving Certificate process in Irish secondary schools.

She also told teachers that the Government was aware of concerns about pay and the cost of living.

Foley had listened through an address by ASTI president Eamon Dennehy, who took aim at some of her department’s policies.

“There can be no change to our working conditions without negotiation,” he warned.

“The cost of driving through Senior Cycle reform without proper research and reflection could be very high and could lead to a fall in the standard, status and credibility of our second-level education system.

“The policymakers must tread carefully when it comes to changing the Leaving Cert.”

Dennehy told the minister: “We want the best for our students and our future students. We always want education to improve.

“We are always concerned where we see regression. No education plan can succeed without the trust of teachers.”

Ms Foley repeatedly faced shouts from the floor of the ASTI conference as she discussed planned education reforms, with ASTI vice-president Miriam Duggan forced to intervene at one stage to ask delegates not to interrupt the minister.

“We will together design and build a system for Ireland that is made in Ireland for Irish students, but one which harnesses experiences internationally, and the professional and other experiences gained here at home,” Ms Foley told teachers.

“I know that in moving to externally moderated teacher based forms of assessment, some teachers will have concerns or indeed reservations. I do understand that.

“One of the strengths the education system has had over the last two years in particular is the commitment and willingness to engage with what have been really challenging and difficult times.

“This is a huge asset and should stand to us as we begin this work.”

Despite the heckles, Foley was applauded at the end of her remarks.