ORGANISATIONS CAN NOW submit projects to be included in a cross-country celebration of a millennium since the birth of William the Conquerer.

The year-long commemoration will take place in 2027 and aims to mark how the Normans shaped the island of Ireland, as well as the rest of Europe.

Housing and Heritage Minister James Browne said the Normans “left their mark in monumental ways” and he wants this new initiative to leave a lasting legacy, by promoting tourism and boosting the economy.

The Normans, who landed in Wexford’s Bannow Bay in 1169, were responsible for the foundation of many Irish towns. They also built castles, abbeys and cathedrals that are still standing today. These include St Patrick’s Cathedral and Christ Church Cathedral.

The ‘European Year of the Normans’ will consist of multidisciplinary events, such as exhibitions, live performances, cross-border artistic residencies, re-enactments, student exchanges, sports, research and more.

It will also involve partners from Normandy, the Channel Islands, Italy, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Denmark.

The events will take place from March to October 2027. However, projects outside this timeframe can still be considered.

Project proposals will be accepted until 30 June, 2025.

The Minister said that in the coming months, stakeholders will be coordinating to support the delivery of “Norman-focused projects”.

“Obviously, Wexford will play its full part, from Norman Enniscorthy, through New Ross and the many other Norman-influenced places across the country,” he said.

It will build on Norman history initiatives such as the Norman Way in Wexford.

The first Norman king of England, William the Conquerer, began his reign after he won the Battle of Hastings in 1066, defeating King Harold’s English army.

The Normans then continued their sieges in Ireland. Richard de Clare, also known as Strongbow, is one of the most famous Anglo-Normans to invade.

Wherever the Normans settled, new political, social, and legal orders emerged. Their network across Europe carried languages, cultures, technologies and traditions.

William the Conquerer’s exact date of birth is not known but it’s estimated to be some time in 1027 or 1028.

He died in 1087.