Quiz: How much do you know about the north?

WHAT, ON PAPER at least, appeared like a relatively straightforward event became a flashpoint in north-south relations on the island of Ireland this week.
It was the ceremony to mark the centenary of partition and the creation of Northern Ireland, which President Michael D Higgins declined an invitation to.
While it has served as inspiration for this week’s quiz, we wish to avoid causing another diplomatic incident, drawing attention away from the North and instead towards the north.
Let’s just get on with it, shall we?
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS