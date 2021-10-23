#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 23 October 2021
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about the north?

No, the north, not the North.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 23 Oct 2021, 10:00 PM
8 minutes ago 941 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5580615
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

WHAT, ON PAPER at least, appeared like a relatively straightforward event became a flashpoint in north-south relations on the island of Ireland this week.

It was the ceremony to mark the centenary of partition and the creation of Northern Ireland, which President Michael D Higgins declined an invitation to.

While it has served as inspiration for this week’s quiz, we wish to avoid causing another diplomatic incident, drawing attention away from the North and instead towards the north.

Let’s just get on with it, shall we?

Firstly, which way is north?
This way
That way

The other way
This way?

Well like... it depends on which way you're facing.
How far away is the Geographic North Pole from Malin Head?
Shutterstock
Half an hour if there's no traffic
Roughly 1,010km

Roughly 3,850km
Roughly 12,500km
While the Geographic North Pole is a fixed spot, the magnetic north pole moves - how much did a 2007 survey estimate it was moving per year?
Shutterstock
500m
1km

20km
55km
What type of penguin would you find in the Arctic?
Shutterstock
The gentoo penguin
Shutterstock
The chinstrap penguin

Shutterstock
The emperor penguin
Shutterstock
You'd actually find no penguins at all
What is the name of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's first child?
Alamy
South
East

North
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
What do the curves on The North Face's logo represent?
The three layers of protection the company's jackets offer against wind, snow, and rain.
A rock feature in Yosemite National Park.

A hill.
Do you seriously expect anyone to know that?
Is North Korea a member of the United Nations?
Alamy
Yes
No
Which of these is not on Dublin's northside?
Alamy
Ballygall
Kilternan

Tyrellstown
Sutton
The current north star is Polaris. In which constellation is it?
Alamy
Ursa Minor
Leo

Gemini
Boötes
Finally, this is the artwork of which North by Northwest?
The film
The book

The album
The hat
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are North Macedonia
Share your result:
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are North Korea
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are magnetic north
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are the North Pole
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie