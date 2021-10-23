Quiz: How much do you know about the north?

WHAT, ON PAPER at least, appeared like a relatively straightforward event became a flashpoint in north-south relations on the island of Ireland this week.

It was the ceremony to mark the centenary of partition and the creation of Northern Ireland, which President Michael D Higgins declined an invitation to.

While it has served as inspiration for this week’s quiz, we wish to avoid causing another diplomatic incident, drawing attention away from the North and instead towards the north.

Let’s just get on with it, shall we?

Firstly, which way is north? This way That way

The other way This way?

Well like... it depends on which way you're facing. How far away is the Geographic North Pole from Malin Head? Shutterstock Half an hour if there's no traffic Roughly 1,010km

Roughly 3,850km Roughly 12,500km While the Geographic North Pole is a fixed spot, the magnetic north pole moves - how much did a 2007 survey estimate it was moving per year? Shutterstock 500m 1km

20km 55km What type of penguin would you find in the Arctic? Shutterstock The gentoo penguin Shutterstock The chinstrap penguin

Shutterstock The emperor penguin Shutterstock You'd actually find no penguins at all What is the name of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's first child? Alamy South East

North Kanye West and Kim Kardashian What do the curves on The North Face's logo represent? The three layers of protection the company's jackets offer against wind, snow, and rain. A rock feature in Yosemite National Park.

A hill. Do you seriously expect anyone to know that? Is North Korea a member of the United Nations? Alamy Yes No Which of these is not on Dublin's northside? Alamy Ballygall Kilternan

Tyrellstown Sutton The current north star is Polaris. In which constellation is it? Alamy Ursa Minor Leo

Gemini Boötes Finally, this is the artwork of which North by Northwest? The film The book

The album The hat Answer all the questions to see your result! Wikimedia You scored out of ! You are North Macedonia Share your result: Share Wikimedia You scored out of ! You are North Korea Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are magnetic north Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are the North Pole Share your result: Share