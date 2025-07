IN A SURPRISE move, Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has backed the creation of two new surgical hubs for the North West, one in Sligo town and one in Letterkenny, Donegal.

It comes following a proposal from HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster, which includes a new surgical hub close to Sligo University Hospital, while at Letterkenny University Hospital a new surgical hub is proposed along with expanded oncology services.

Just last month, the understanding was that HSE management in the North West had chosen Sligo as the preferred option for the new surgical hub for the region, leading to outcry from medical professionals in Donegal.

Under the plans, a new stand-alone, two-theatre surgical hub will be built in Sligo, which the Department of Health says will significantly expand elective surgical capacity in the region.

Meanwhile, in Letterkenny, a new two-theatre surgical hub will be built beside the existing hospital building, along with the addition of 30 ambulatory day oncology chairs – 15 new and 15 replacement.

This dual investment will enhance both surgical and cancer treatment services in Donegal, the Department says.

The design of the new hub will be done in a way to allow for future expansion and the addition of increased bed capacity in the region.

The HSE will now proceed with the development of planning applications for both sites, engaging with relevant local authorities.

Both applications will be prepared in parallel to ensure a coordinated and efficient rollout of both projects

Commenting on the announcement, Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said the Programme for Government committed to exploring the provision of a surgical hub for the North-West.

“Today marks an important milestone in delivering on that commitment, and I am happy to support this proposal from the HSE.”

She added: “I know Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer, HSE West North West, and his team will now begin progressing these proposals, working closely with hospital management, clinical specialties, and the estates team to advance the design phase, secure planning permission, and prepare for tendering the construction works.”