2,143 Covid-19 cases and six deaths confirmed in Northern Ireland

Signage in the window of a shop in Belfast yesterday.

Signage in the window of a shop in Belfast yesterday.

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS reported a further 2,143 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

There have also been six more deaths recorded. The NI Department of Health announced the latest figures this afternoon.

This is a new record-high figure, surpassing the second highest number yesterday of 1,566 cases. 14 deaths were also confirmed yesterday.

All but essential shops are currently closed in Northern Ireland, as well as most of the hospitality sector and close contact services.

An 8pm-6am curfew is also in place for the first week of the six-week lockdown, with all shops to be closed and all indoor and outdoor gatherings prohibited between those hours.

NI Health Minister Robin Swann yesterday issued a warning to everyone to keep to restrictions over the New Year period.

He made the comments following a significant rise in positive cases, particularly in those aged 20 to 39.

He said: “We are now familiar with the additional restrictions which came into effect on Boxing Day.

“Whilst it is challenging, the new restrictions are essential if we are to drive down the positive cases in Northern Ireland.

“We continue to see large numbers of positive cases and deaths on a daily basis and we need a collective effort if we are to turn the tide against this virus.”

Members of the Cabinet are meeting this afternoon to decide on potential new restrictions in the Republic as cases soar and hospitalisations continue to increase.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Cabinet will discuss the “rapid” and “exponential” growth in Covid-19 infections.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to make an announcement later today regarding the decision.

- With reporting by Press Association.