#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 30 December 2020
Advertisement

2,143 Covid-19 cases and six deaths confirmed in Northern Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials in the North this afternoon.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 2:20 PM
11 minutes ago 3,787 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5313026
Signage in the window of a shop in Belfast yesterday.
Image: PA
Signage in the window of a shop in Belfast yesterday.
Signage in the window of a shop in Belfast yesterday.
Image: PA

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS reported a further 2,143 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. 

There have also been six more deaths recorded. The NI Department of Health announced the latest figures this afternoon. 

This is a new record-high figure, surpassing the second highest number yesterday of 1,566 cases. 14 deaths were also confirmed yesterday.

All but essential shops are currently closed in Northern Ireland, as well as most of the hospitality sector and close contact services.

An 8pm-6am curfew is also in place for the first week of the six-week lockdown, with all shops to be closed and all indoor and outdoor gatherings prohibited between those hours.

NI Health Minister Robin Swann yesterday issued a warning to everyone to keep to restrictions over the New Year period.

He made the comments following a significant rise in positive cases, particularly in those aged 20 to 39.

He said: “We are now familiar with the additional restrictions which came into effect on Boxing Day.

“Whilst it is challenging, the new restrictions are essential if we are to drive down the positive cases in Northern Ireland.

“We continue to see large numbers of positive cases and deaths on a daily basis and we need a collective effort if we are to turn the tide against this virus.”

Members of the Cabinet are meeting this afternoon to decide on potential new restrictions in the Republic as cases soar and hospitalisations continue to increase. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Cabinet will discuss the “rapid” and “exponential” growth in Covid-19 infections. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to make an announcement later today regarding the decision.

- With reporting by Press Association. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie