Six more people die with coronavirus in Northern Ireland as UK death toll rises by 761

Frontline healthcare workers have said they're facing a serious shortage of PPE in some areas.

ACROSS THE UK, 4,605 more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed along with another 761 deaths in hospital from the virus.

Six of these deaths were in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll there to 140.

In all, 12,868 people have died from Covid-19 in the UK so far.

Separately, a total of 3,203 fines for alleged breaches of coronavirus lockdown laws were issued by police forces in England between 27 March and 13 April, the UK National Police Chief’s Council said.

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has recorded the most deaths from Covid-19 in the UK so far, with 484.

Two other trusts have announced between 300 and 400 deaths.

They are Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust (335) and London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust (327).

A further five trusts have announced between 200 and 300 deaths.

PPE

A feature of the current crisis in the UK is the lack of PPE (personal protective equipment) available to frontline NHS workers.

It has led to be doctors being forced to wash personal protective equipment (PPE) to reuse it and are dipping their hands in a bucket of steriliser because hand gel has run out.

Comments gathered by the British Medical Association (BMA) and shared with the PA news agency show how, as recently as Monday, medics were being forced to work without adequate PPE, with some turning to bin liners instead.

Meanwhile, a carer told LBC radio she was wearing swimming goggles due to a lack of PPE.

Some doctors have been told by their NHS trusts to reuse gowns and some have donated their share of PPE to nurses and healthcare assistants due to shortages.

A draft document written by Public Health England and dated 13 April – seen by the BBC – suggested solutions for “acute supply shortages” of PPE.

“These are last-resort alternatives, but, given the current in-country stock and the reduced ability to re-supply, we are suggesting that these are implemented until confirmation of adequate re-supply is in place”, it said.

The plans suggested a series of “last-resort arrangements”, including buying “building” or “sportswear” eye protection with extensions to cover the side of the eyes if there are no available goggles or face shields, and using washable laboratory coats and patient gowns where there are no available disposable gowns or coveralls.

It also suggests re-purposing face masks using various disinfection or sterilisation methods, including steam and UV disinfection.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA), said: “Despite recent assurances from government, these distressing accounts show that some hospitals and practices across the country are still reporting critical shortages over the last few days, and the worrying lengths they are being forced to go to in dealing with this.

“The government must be honest about supplies, and the BMA is again urging it to go to all lengths to boost domestic production and improve access to international supplies, including through co-operation with our European neighbours, so that health and social care staff get the right equipment when they need it.”

With reporting from PA