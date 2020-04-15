This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Six more people die with coronavirus in Northern Ireland as UK death toll rises by 761

A total of 12,868 people have died across the UK from Covid-19.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 3:24 PM
57 minutes ago 4,166 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5075049
Frontline healthcare workers have said they're facing a serious shortage of PPE in some areas.
Image: Jacob King/PA Images
Frontline healthcare workers have said they're facing a serious shortage of PPE in some areas.
Frontline healthcare workers have said they're facing a serious shortage of PPE in some areas.
Image: Jacob King/PA Images

ACROSS THE UK, 4,605 more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed along with another 761 deaths in hospital from the virus.

Six of these deaths were in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll there to 140. 

In all, 12,868 people have died from Covid-19 in the UK so far.

Separately, a total of 3,203 fines for alleged breaches of coronavirus lockdown laws were issued by police forces in England between 27 March and 13 April, the UK National Police Chief’s Council said.

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust has recorded the most deaths from Covid-19 in the UK so far, with 484.

Two other trusts have announced between 300 and 400 deaths.

They are Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust (335) and London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust (327).

A further five trusts have announced between 200 and 300 deaths.

PPE

A feature of the current crisis in the UK is the lack of PPE (personal protective equipment) available to frontline NHS workers.

It has led to be doctors being forced to wash personal protective equipment (PPE) to reuse it and are dipping their hands in a bucket of steriliser because hand gel has run out.

Comments gathered by the British Medical Association (BMA) and shared with the PA news agency show how, as recently as Monday, medics were being forced to work without adequate PPE, with some turning to bin liners instead.

Meanwhile, a carer told LBC radio she was wearing swimming goggles due to a lack of PPE.

Some doctors have been told by their NHS trusts to reuse gowns and some have donated their share of PPE to nurses and healthcare assistants due to shortages.

A draft document written by Public Health England and dated 13 April – seen by the BBC – suggested solutions for “acute supply shortages” of PPE.

“These are last-resort alternatives, but, given the current in-country stock and the reduced ability to re-supply, we are suggesting that these are implemented until confirmation of adequate re-supply is in place”, it said.

The plans suggested a series of “last-resort arrangements”, including buying “building” or “sportswear” eye protection with extensions to cover the side of the eyes if there are no available goggles or face shields, and using washable laboratory coats and patient gowns where there are no available disposable gowns or coveralls.

It also suggests re-purposing face masks using various disinfection or sterilisation methods, including steam and UV disinfection.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA), said: “Despite recent assurances from government, these distressing accounts show that some hospitals and practices across the country are still reporting critical shortages over the last few days, and the worrying lengths they are being forced to go to in dealing with this.

“The government must be honest about supplies, and the BMA is again urging it to go to all lengths to boost domestic production and improve access to international supplies, including through co-operation with our European neighbours, so that health and social care staff get the right equipment when they need it.”

With reporting from PA

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie