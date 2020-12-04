Six deaths and 449 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS confirmed that 449 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

Additionally, six more people have died with Covid-19 in the North.

Today’s figures bring the total number of Covid-19 cases that have been confirmed in Northern Ireland to 54,177, and the total number of deaths to 1,032.

The highest number of cases reported today were in Belfast, where 65 new cases have been confirmed.

The local government district of Newry, Mourne and Down recorded 51 new cases, with 49 new cases in Derry City and Strabane and 41 in Mid and East Antrim.

402 patients with Covid-19 are hospitalised in the North, where hospitals are currently operating at 100% occupancy.

35 patients with Covid-19 are in ICU, and there are 114 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

Yesterday, eleven deaths and 456 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland.

25,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived in Northern Ireland today in anticipation of the first Covid-19 vaccinations that are expected to take place next week.

Health Minister Robin Swann said that the delivery of the vaccines was “hugely welcome”.

“We have been anticipating this news for many months and it is hugely welcome to receive the first batch of the vaccine today. I have been clear that we still have a long journey ahead of us but we can be optimistic,” Swann said.

“Following authorisation of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine by MHRA on Wednesday, we have been able to move swiftly to co-ordinate the arrival of the first consignment and will now be able to commence the planned roll-out from early next week.”

The results of Northern Ireland’s weekly Covid-19 Infection Survey for the week of 22 November to 28 November has estimated that around 9,500 people in the North had Covid-19 in that week – around one in every 190 people.