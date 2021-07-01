#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 1 July 2021
Advertisement

Stormont ministers to decide whether to press ahead with further easing of Covid restrictions

The relaxations include the return of live music across the hospitality sector.

By Press Association Thursday 1 Jul 2021, 7:09 AM
1 hour ago 2,455 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5482299
Declan Kearney, Michelle O'Neill and Conor Murphy walk down the stairs of Stormont
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Declan Kearney, Michelle O'Neill and Conor Murphy walk down the stairs of Stormont
Declan Kearney, Michelle O'Neill and Conor Murphy walk down the stairs of Stormont
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

STORMONT MINISTERS WILL decide later whether to press ahead with further Covid-19 rule relaxations amid a warning the Delta variant now accounts for around 75% of Northern Ireland’s cases.

A delayed round of measures originally scheduled for 21 June is currently earmarked for 5 July, but only if the Executive green lights the steps at today’s meeting.

The relaxations include the return of live music across the hospitality sector; the reopening of theatres and indoor seated venues; the resumption of conferences and exhibitions; and increases in the numbers permitted to gather in indoor and outdoor domestic settings.

Ministers will also consider whether to lift a 500 limit on the size of outdoor non-domestic gatherings, potentially replacing the cap with a risk assessment model.

Allowing walk-in appointments for close contact services and permitting residential stays for youth summer camps are also among measures due to be assessed by the powersharing administration.

PA Media understands that Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey will present a paper to fellow ministers calling for an “urgent” financial package for the culture, arts and heritage sector.

The minister will relay views from a taskforce she set up for the sector, in particular its concerns over the negative impact any further delay to relaxations would have.

The Executive discussions today will be informed by the latest assessment of rising case numbers by Department of Health experts.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PA understands the weekly paper from the officials will confirm that the Delta variant now accounts for in excess of 70% of all cases.

It will estimate that the reproduction number of the virus is above 1, within a range of between 1.2 and 1.6.

The paper will also flag that hospital admissions in the region have doubled in the last week, albeit it they remain at a relatively low level. It will state that ICU occupancy and deaths are also at a “very low level”.

There were 375 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 reported in Northern Ireland yesterday, the highest daily total in the region since February.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie